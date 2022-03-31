Will Smith did not want to withdraw from the Oscars 2022: Academy

The Academy of Hollywood announced that they began with the pertinent disciplinary procedures against the actor Will Smith and invited him to send a written statement about his conduct at the Oscars last Sundaywhere he took everyone by surprise and slapped the comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife’s condition, Jada Pinkettwho suffers from alopecia.

According to a statement released by media such as The Hollywood Reporter, The actor has 15 days to submit that statement before the Academy “takes any disciplinary action” on April 18.which could be “suspension, expulsion, or any other sanction permitted by statute.”

According to the document, Smith incurred “violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct” where include offenses such as “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and compromise of the integrity of the Academy“.

Also, the Academy clarified that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but he refused and finally received his statuette in tears, however, the organization of the event itself admitted that they could handle the situation in a better way.

“Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently“, they explain.

Academy apologizes to Chris Rock

On the other hand, the Academy addressed Chris Rock after being physically assaulted by the Oscar-winning actor at the 94th award ceremony of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood.

“Mr. Rock, we apologize for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience at that time. We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what happened during what should have been a celebration event.“, they stated.

The last few hours, what happened at the gala of the Oscar has been the biggest topic of conversation and debate on social networksgiven the spontaneous and unexpected action of Smith on Rock.

after the action, Smith received the Oscar for Best Actor and gave, through tears, a long speech and apologized for his actions, comparing his actions to what Richard Williams himself, a character he plays in King Richard, would have done to protect his own.

However, that seemed not enough He made a public apology to Chris Rock through social networks, in which he also pointed out that this did not reflect the man he wanted to be. and also apologized to the staff from king richardsince it overshadowed everyone’s great work to the point of obtaining the nomination for Best filmwhich took CODA.

For his part, Chris Rock has not spoken publicly after his appearance on stage at the Dolby Theater in California, and is still expected to speak on the subject. However, figures like Adam Sandler have endorsed him; Opinions have polarized, with many calling for strong action against Smith.

Jada, for her part, appeared with only one post on Instagram, in which she calls to start healing, without giving any further statements about what happened after the comedian made a joke about her hair loss, which led her to shave

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE

chaov

​