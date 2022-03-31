WhatsApp, how to choose who sees your last connection and profile

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging that is constantly being updating to offer better functions to its users, who communicate daily through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

The privacy settings they are one of the things in which the platform places greater emphasis, by means of which users can decide who can see the time of last connection, profile picture or general information. Until now, users could choose to show that information to everyone, just their contacts, or no one.

How to hide yourself from certain contacts

The good news is that after the latest WhatsApp update, users can now decide which contacts can see their profile picture, personal information, and most importantly, last connection.

WhatsApp version 2.22.8.9, which is currently only available through the Google Play Beta Program, allows you to find an option to configure privacy, for example: ‘My contacts, except…’.

In this way, users will have more control over the personal information that others can see about them. Now you can manually hide yourself from people you don’t want to know when you were last online or see your profile picture.

If you have version 2.22.8.9 (APK) you must follow these steps to activate it:

Go to Menu

Find Settings

Select Account

Go to Privacy so you can exclude those contacts you don’t want to see the last time, profile picture and information.

You just have to keep in mind that this function is only available to WhatsApp Beta users for now, but it will be a matter of little time before everyone can have the option of ‘My contacts, except…’

