WhatsApp: how to add a person without asking for their number?

WhatsAppthe application of instant messaging with more users in the world, it continues to surprise with its updates, since it now allows add people no need to ask them phone number. On one TV we explain Step by Step how to do it.

The first thing to do to start a new conversation without the need for telephone numbers is to know your whatsapp qr code, which is unique for each user. This is scanned and added completely free of charge. To achieve this, you must check your app store if you have all the updates available.

WhatsApp allows you to open new conversations just by using a QR code / Photo: Getty Images

How to open my WhatsApp QR code?

Open the app and go to “Settings” or “Settings”

will display a Option menu

Press the QR code which is in the upper right corner .

which is in the . Two tabs will appear: ‘My code’ and ‘Scan code’.

The first is for scan your code and the second, so that you do it.

Once this is complete processboth you and the other person will have to define who will scan the code of your friend or friend in question. A person must press the option “Scan” and the other should open its QR code as explained in the previous steps.

How to scan someone else’s QR code?

Enter to WhatsApp and then to Settings .

and then to . Click on the thumbnail QR that appears next to your name.

that appears next to your name. The other person must the same .

. Go to the option “ scan code ”.

”. By scanning the other person’s QR code, will open the conversation to send a message to the new contact.

This way you can register new contact without so much hassle. This new alternative also works to open the conversation from a previously registered contact, so when you scan your whatsapp qr codeit will automatically direct you to their chat without the need to search for it in your contact list.