What would Fortnite’s battle royale look like in first person?

Fortnite is a title that has recovered a large number of players thanks to its latest changes. Epic Games implemented a mode by which construction disappears completely. This makes players not rely on that feature and instead it’s all about positioning and aim. Although it was not known what was going to happen, it seems that the company intends to leave this temporary mode as a permanent one. Yes indeed, completely separated thereby with construction that has always characterized Fortnite.

Thus, we have seen how many players have returned (or started) in the battle royale from EpicGames. And this has meant that a large amount of content has been generated in the various social media. Among this type of content we find a small video that shows us what the mode would look like battle royale in first person. And the truth is that the game does not seem the same.

what if we could play on 1st person? from FortNiteBR

Fortnite in first person?

Although Fortnite is a title that is played in the third person, it is true that sometimes there are doubts about what the main mode would look like in first person. Although we have already had evidence of this type of view within the game, the reality is that it has never reached the battle royale as such. We have seen it in the creative mode as in the possibility of shooting with some weapons.

As we can see in the above snippet, it is clear that the essence of the title is lost. Yes, they are the same colors and weapons, but that essence that has led Fortnite to become one of the most famous titles of all time is missing. Would you like to be able to play Fortnite in the first person in any game mode, including the battle royale principal?

More in our section from fortnite