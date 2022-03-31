What happened to Minecraft Earth?

What happened to the Earth version of Minecraft?

minecraft earth was a great idea in 2019. It was the core idea of ​​Minecraft to build structures, collect resources, create and explore, but adapted to the logic of augmented reality, however its creators They closed in July 2021.

This version of Minecraft carried part of the universe of Minecraft to the real worldwith an augmented reality game proposal, in the style of the popular Ingress and Pokemon Go, was an attempt to compete precisely with the latter.

If you want to know more about Minecraft, the game that has more than 112 million monthly users, then The Truth News shares with you the reasons why they deleted the Earth version of the game.

Why was Minecraft Earth deleted?

Earlier this 2021, the Minecraft team announced that leveraging free movement and collaborative play, reasons for the existence of Minecraft Earth version, had ceased to be viable in the current context, so it was necessary to redirect the resources that were allocated to the augmented reality app to other more beneficial areas for the Minecraft community.

While it is true that the pandemic was the decisive factor in ending the Earth version of Minecraft, it is also true that the app had a rocky start that included an excessive waiting time between the beta and the official launch and an aggressive system of microtransactions , setbacks from which he never managed to recover against heavyweights in the AR arena like Pokémon Go.

Where can Minecraft Earth be installed?

To download and install Minecraft Earth version you can use these two options:

Play Store

Enter the Play Store website to download Minecraft

At this point, you just have to press install, wait for it to download and install.

APKs

You can find the game file through the official APK Mirror website. All you have to do is press the down arrow icon, which is located near the version of the app you want to get. Click on download APK and that’s it.

What are the requirements to play Minecraft on mobile?









In addition to the version of Minecraft Earth, you should know that in order to play Minecraft on a mobile device, you must have augmented reality technology and you must verify that the device is on the ARCore list.

