Viral | The unusual reaction of Cardi B’s security guard when getting on a mechanical game | Trends | Twitter | Social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

A viral video from Twitter is a resounding success in social media. In the images appear the famous singer Cardi-B, from the United States, and her young daughter at an amusement park. However, her security guard took all the “reflectors” for a detail, which did not go unnoticed by users.

Integrating a celebrity’s security force can be overwhelming and very complicated. A clear example can be found in the case of the American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi-B.

Account @kordeilogy shared the magical moment in which the 29-year-old artist enjoys a fun family outing with her daughter culture in a theme park. Without thinking twice, both they get on a mechanical game in the form of a cup of tea.

According to the clip, everyone enjoys the experience to the fullest except the security officer of the American. While there was enough room for a third person, the man was traveling in a separate teacup.

The guard looked focused and a little annoyed, his eyes ‘scanning’ the entire area of ​​the amusement park. “Cardi and Kulture are having the time of their lives and then she goes to security with a straight face”wrote @kordeilogywhose video exceeded 8 million views.

Comments on Twitter

clip-on @kordeilogy sparked different opinions. Many applauded the guard’s attitude, while others found the officer’s behavior strange.

“You can tell he’s trying to keep it that way, because deep down we know he’s enjoying it too”; “very badly”; “I wonder why security always looks so tight. I would like to protect a celebrity. There would always be a smile on my face.” were some of the comments.