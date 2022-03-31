Urfi Javed gave befitting reply to Farah Khan Ali comments on her bold and hot dressing style

New Delhi, JNNl Urfi Javed On Farah Khan Ali comments: Urfi Javed has been in media news for his hot and bold pictures and videos. Meanwhile, Farah Khan Ali, taking cognizance of the matter, advised Urfi Javed to wear appropriate clothes. He did this by commenting on a post by a photographer. did

Farah Khan Ali has written for Urfi Javed

Farah Khan Ali wrote, ‘I am sorry but this young girl should avoid her wrong type of dressing, people are making fun of it and she thinks people are liking her dress. I hope I wish Somebody tell him this.

Urfi Javed agrees with Farah Khan Ali’s words

Now taking a bad look at Farah Khan Ali, Urfi Javed has reacted to this on Instagram. He has written, ‘Ma’am what is this test full dressing? please describe it and i know people don’t like the kind of clothes i wear If so, is that test complete? Your relatives have acted and produced many such films, where the women have rarely dressed and have done item numbers, is they test full? Is it OK to display a woman’s body by item number? Charity starts at home. Keep calm. You shouldn’t have said that. How do children of many artists dress, are they test full?’

Urfi Javed has been a victim of trolling many times before.

