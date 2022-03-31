Upcoming Movies In April Releasing In Cinemas Attack Part 1 Vs RRR KGF Chapter 2 Vs Jersey Heropanti 2 Vs Runway 34 At Box Office

New Delhi, Jnn. The film industry, battered by the Corona virus pandemic, is now making a comeback with its old attitude. The box office successes of films Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR, which released in March, have given the industry hope for Achhe Din.

While Gangubai Kathiawadi collected 123 crores, The Kashmir Files has collected more than 200 crores. RRR is also heading towards bigger collections. Now the big and much awaited movies are ready for release in April also, giving a lot of hopes and expectations to the industry. However, this time there are going to be three big clashes at the box office, which are all eyes.

RRR Vs Attack Part-1

The new financial year will begin on April 1 with John Abraham’s film Attack Part-1. It is an action sci-fi thriller directed by Lakshya Raj, in which John will be seen as a technologically advanced super soldier. The story of the film is based on a hostess situation. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are going to be seen in the female lead roles in the film. The biggest challenge in front of Attack Part-1 will be RRR, which is firmly frozen in theatres.

However, with no film releasing in theaters on 8th April, Attack will get enough time to make its way.

KGF Chapter 2 Vs Jersey

KGF Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will hit the theaters on April 14. Although KGF Chapter 2 is a Kannada cinema film, it is in constant discussion due to its Pan-India release. The film is also being released extensively in Hindi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. At the same time, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film Jarsee is a remake of the Telugu film. It is a sports film and Shahid Kapoor’s next release in theaters after Kabir Singh. After Kabir Singh, Shahid has a lot of expectations from this film.

Both these films will also get plenty of time to stay at the box office as there is no Bollywood film on April 22.

Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2

On the last Friday of April, 29th April, on the occasion of Eid, two big films will be face to face again. These movies are- Runway 34 and Heropanti 2. Runway 34 is directed by Ajay Devgn and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet along with Ajay as part of the main star cast.

On the other hand there is Heropanti 2, in which Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in lead roles. This is a masala film directed by Ahmed Khan, which can pull the audience.

Edited By: Manoj Vashisth