Unheard Story Of Tragedy Queen: Nargis used to hear the sound of assault from Meena Kumari’s room, said on her death, ‘Happy death, don’t come to this world again’ | On the death of Meena Kumari, Nargis had said – Happy death to you, do not come to this world again

Unheard Story Of Tragedy Queen: Nargis Used To Hear The Sound Of Assault From Meena Kumari’s Room, Said On Her Death, ‘Happy Death, Don’t Come To This World Again’

2 hours ago

Meena Kumari, the heroine of many hit films like Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Baiju Bawra, Dil Apna Preet Parai, died on 31 March 1972. The last days of Meena Kumari, who was seen leading a life full of glitz in films, were like a nightmare, where there was no love, no relatives.

Meena Kumari married director-producer Kamal Amrohi. His married life was very bad. Kamal had put many restrictions on him. He was also beaten up. Actress Nargis herself heard the voices of Meena coming from her room to beat her. Nargis was so upset with Meena Kumari’s sad life that in an article on her death it was written, Meena, you are happy with death. Now don’t step into this world again.

Meena Kumari used to be so sad that she never needed glycerin to cry on the shooting of the film, but her fans used to make her hair amulets and wear them. On the occasion of her death anniversary, let us know how Mehjabeen Bano of a poor family became the tragedy queen of Hindi film industry-

When born, father did not even have doctor’s fees

Ali Baksh was a Parsi theater artist who married Christian Prabhavati Devi, who became Iqbal Begum after marriage. After having a daughter, Ali Baksh wanted a son, but another daughter was born at home. That date was August 1, 1933, the family living in poverty did not have money to give to the doctor. Ali Baksh decided to leave the girl in the orphanage in the turmoil. After a few hours, he changed his decision and brought the girl home. The daughter was named Mehjabeen, who came to be called Munna at home. Who knew that this girl would one day rule the industry by becoming Meena Kumari.

Relationship with film studio connected at the age of 4

It was difficult for Ali Baksh to run the house, due to which he started taking 4-year-old Mehjabeen with him to the film studio. This sequence proved to be beneficial and director Vijay Bhatt, happy with Mehjabeen’s look, cast her in his film Leatherface. On the first day itself, he got a fee of Rs 25, which was a huge amount at that time. The film was released in 1939, after which the financial responsibility of the house fell on the 6-year-old Mehjabi.

Mehjabeen worked as a child artist in Adhuri Kahani (1939), Pooja (1940), Ek Hi Bhool (1940), where she got the name ‘Baby Meena’. This name was given to him by director Vijay Bhatt. She further appeared in Nai Roshni (1941), Kasautii (1941), Vijay (1942), Pratigya (1943), Lal Haveli (1944).

Became a heroine at the age of 13, also sang songs

Ramnik Productions cast 13-year-old Meena in the film Kids Ka Khel. Meena lost her mother Iqbal Begum 18 months after the release of this film. Losing a mother at that age was a big shock, but Meena did not stop. He worked in Duniya Ek Sarai, Piya Ghar Aaja, Bichde Balam. Along with acting in these films, Meena also gave her voice to songs.

Meena was doing films, but she was not getting success from them. After a long wait, she was cast in Baiju Bawra by the same Vijay Bhatt, with whom Meena started her acting career at the age of 6. This film was a hit and Meena got recognition. During the shooting of this film, Meena narrowly survived the drowning in the accident.

Married to Kamal Amrohi in 1952

Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s love story was no less than a fairytale. Kamal first saw Meena when she was 5 years old. Kamal went to see him for his film. Then it didn’t work out. After 14 years, Ashok Kumar introduced Meena to Kamal again. Kamal offered Meena the film Anarkali. After some time Meena had an accident, she was admitted in the hospital. Kamal used to visit him every day and when there were restrictions, both used to write letters to each other. In this connection of about 4 months, both of them fell in love and on 14 February 1952, both of them got married secretly. At this time Meena was just 18 and Kamal was 34 years old.

After marriage, father evicted from home

Meena lived with her father Ali Baksh despite the secret marriage, but as soon as the news of this marriage reached her house, there was a ruckus. The father pressured her to get a divorce. Restrictions increased. Kamal offered Meena his film Daaara at the same time, but the father refused. The father said that if Meena Daira will work in the film, the doors of the house will be closed for her.

At the same time, Meena was shooting for Mehboob Khan’s film Amar. After shooting for the film for 4 days, she canceled the contract with Mehboob Khan and went straight to Bombay Talkies, where the shooting of Daara was going on. Meena started shooting for Daari. This news reached his father. When Meena reached home after completing the shooting in the middle of the night, her father refused to open the door. Meena turned her car and reached husband Kamal Amrohi’s house.

Restrictions imposed after marriage

Kamal Amrohi allowed Meena to work after marriage, but with many restrictions. No one was allowed to enter Meena’s make-up room except the make-up artist. Had to come back by own car at 6:30 pm. Meena agreed, but it was difficult for a heroine to follow these conditions. Kamal started keeping an eye on Meena. One day after not reaching home on time, Meena had shot Sahib, Bibi Aur Ghulam crying in fear.

tumultuous marriage

Sahib, Bibi Aur Ghulam got a place at the Berlin Film Festival, but Kamal refused to accompany Meena. Meena also took a step back. Introducing Meena at a program organized by the Government of Maharashtra at Eros Cinema, Sohrab Modi said, “This is a well-known actress Meena Kumari and her husband Kamal Amrohi. Kamal angrily immediately said, No, I am Kamal Amrohi and this is my wife Meena. An angry Kamal immediately left the auditorium and Meena watched the entire premiere alone.

On seeing the marriage rift reached till the fight, whose eyewitness was also Nargis. Nargis shared a room with Meena during the shooting of Main Chup Rahungi. In an interview given to Urdu magazine after Meena’s death, Nargis told that she had heard the sounds of beatings. When she met Meena the next day, her eyes were swollen.

When Kamal’s assistant slapped Meena

Despite all the restrictions, Meena once allowed lyricist Gulzar to enter her make-up room. On seeing this, the amazing assistant Bakar Ali slapped Meena vigorously. Meena called Kamal on the set complaining, but he did not pay attention. Meena was broken and so was her hope of saving the marriage. Meena went straight to her sister and never came back. Kamal said after Meena’s death that she was a good actress, but not a wife, because she considered herself an actress even at home.

Distance from sleep and proximity to intoxication

Meena was left alone as soon as she separated from her husband. He got chronic insomnia. Meena, who was taking the help of sleeping medicines for a long time, got addicted to alcohol. Dr. Saeed Timurjana advised her to take brandy when she could not sleep, but after the divorce, Meena went on a sabbatical. Meena gradually made closeness with drugs and distance from the world. Drug addiction drove Meena first to liver cirrhosis and then to death.

Shooting Pakeezah amidst fear of death

Despite the controversies, Meena Kumari continued working in the amazing film Pakeezah. It took 16 years to build it. In 1968, in the midst of shooting, Meena knew that she would not be able to live long. On returning from London after getting treatment, Meena again completed the final shooting of Pakeezah on the fifth day.

Meena got emotional while watching the last film

Pakeezah premiered on 3 February 1972 at the Maratha Mandir Theatre. Meena Kumari sat with husband Kamal Amrohi. Meena’s words after watching the film were, I have agreed that my husband is a seasoned filmmaker. Pakeezah released the next day. This film was all time blockbuster. On March 28, three weeks after her release, Meena was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she fell into a coma. Meena Kumari died exactly 3 days later on 31 March. On the wish of her husband, Meena was buried in the cemetery of Rahmatabad, right next to which her husband Kamal Amrohi was buried after his death on 11 February 1993.