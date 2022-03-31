Trish Stratus reveals that The Undertaker was a great support for the WWE women’s roster

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared this week on WWE’s The Bump, and within hours of The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction, the former Women’s Champion revealed that The Phenomenon was a great support for the division and wrestling between women inside the company. These were the statements of Trish Stratus:

“He has simply always been a good friend, a good support. He spent his time watching the girls fight when we were dating and starting to do things in the ring and He gave us feedback and encouraged us to continue doing so. We felt a bit like we were under the radar. The women were like, let’s try and have a fight and we agreed to some slaps and a “cat fight”. And then all of a sudden we started having matches that people cared about, and he was always there to tell us, in a way, yes, to keep doing it. He was always a great support for the girls“.

Stratus, who is considered by experts and the wrestling community as one of the best fighters in all of history, also wanted to share the anecdote about the first time he crossed paths with Undertaker.

“You know, the first time I saw him, he hadn’t started WWE yet. I was there on a talk show that was part of a press conference that would be in prime time in Canada. I saw him and he recognized me. ‘Oh, you’re Trish Stratus from muscle magazine, from fittest magazine.’ I felt like: ‘Oh my gosh, The Undertaker knows me.‘ So that was a really cool thing for me.”

Aside from her comments on Undertaker, Trish also discussed her legendary status and influence on women’s wrestling, and revealed how it feels to be an inspiration for today’s fighters.

“During your career, you do not realize what you are creating behind you. You’re in this frenetic pace, just going on and on and on. And then someone says to you, ‘Wow, you did this and it meant this to me,’ or you read a letter from someone and it’s like… A few words you said or some fight you had and it impacted them in a certain way. It is something that fills you with humility and it is very special“.

