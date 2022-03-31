Traffic light of players heading to Qatar 2022

At ESPN Digital we leave you the traffic light of the Mexican National Team players just over eight months from Qatar 2022

The Mexican team Concacaf qualifiers ended heading to Qatar 2022 in second place with 28 points, the same amount as Canadabut worse goal difference, and three above United Statesfor which he obtained one of the three direct tickets to the fair that will begin on November 21.

With just over eight months to go until the start of the world competition, Gerardo Martinotechnician of the Mexican teamhas players of hierarchy and with a position within those summoned, at the expense of what happens in the period until the end of the year, as well as another three players who will be left without a seat heading to the Asian country.

GREEN

This section includes the players who appeared regularly in the lineups of Gerardo Martinoas well as those that left good feelings in the last duels that Mexico played in the tie.

William Ochoa

The goalkeeper was the undisputed starter in the fourteen duels of the tie and his outstanding role makes him the guardian under the goal posts Mexicoduring his fifth World Cup adventure at the individual level.

Edson Alvarez

The versatile 24-year-old player is within the coach’s preference Gerardo Martino thanks to the fact that he can perform both in central defense and in contention. Throughout the tie he appeared in ten duels and responded to the trust that the coach placed in his boots.

Hirving Lozano

The ‘Chucky’ is not going through his best moment with the shirt of Mexicosince he has not scored since October, however, he is to the liking of both the coaching staff and the fans, and forms one point of the so-called ‘stellar trident’ of the Mexican National Team.

Raul Jimenez

Although he is not going through his best moment either, Jiménez is considered the starting center forward in the Mexican teamabove Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín, who also go through low hours in clubs and national teams.

Jesus Manuel Corona

The ‘Tecatito’ did not show his optimal version during the last third of duels that Mexico He played in the tie, however, he is also emerging as one of the favorite players in the national team, thanks to the imbalance he brings when he enters connected to the field, as well as the experience he has acquired in his career.

Andrew Saved

The ‘Little Prince’ was not summoned to the last round of qualifying duels, however, he is the captain of Mexico and a historic player of the team, who is on the verge of his fifth call to a World Cup.

John Vasquez

The defender was considered in the final stretch of the tie, with four active games, however, he stood out for his contribution to the defense of Mexico before the United States, Canada, and Honduras. He can also occupy a position in the center as well as in the left lane, so his possibilities increase thanks to his versatility.

The rest of the selected ones that, at the moment, are outlined to the World Cup Qatar 2022 They are: Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota, César Montes, Néstor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Sánchez, Roberto Alvarado, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martín, Uriel Antuna.

YELLOW

This category includes players who have also been summoned by Gerardo Martino but do not enjoy regularity with Mexico due to different factors, such as loss of play, injuries or players seeded in their position.

Julio Cesar Dominguez

The ‘Cata’ played five qualifying duels and appeared behind or on the right side, however, César Montes recently played a good role as a central defender and Jorge Sánchez clings to the position on the right flank, so he was dispensed with their services at last call.

Orbelin Pineda

The little activity that ‘Maguito’ has with his club, Celta de Vigo, marginalized him from Gerardo Martino’s last call and his seat towards Qatar 2022 could be compromised in case the trend continues.

Jesus Gallardo

Although he plays in positions that involve the left side of the pitch, Gallardo has shown a considerable drop in play and the role as left back, in which he has been seen mostly, was taken by Gerardo Arteaga in recent duels, yielding good performance as a result.

louis romo

The midfielder shone with Cruz Azul and Mexican team Under-23 during the second half of 2021, however, he has not maintained it this year with Monterrey, his new team, and the above was reflected in the last Tri duels, in which he was considered to a lesser extent.

Louis Rodriguez

Similarly, ‘Chaka’ has been erased from all activity with Tigres throughout this semester and this cost him the call to the Mexican National Team, so if the trend continues, his seat to Qatar is not certain.

Santiago Gimenez

The 20-year-old striker has shown a great performance after two duels with the abolsuto team and has become an attacker to consider for Gerardo Martino in case his main options, Raul Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín, go through some setback.

Hector Moreno

Although his experience and seniority make him a reliable player, injuries are the big problem, which puts him in doubt to be able to reach the next World Cup healthy.

Charles Acevedo

Although the goalkeeper of the Mexican team has a name and surname, as well as his substitute, Acevedo, 25, has options to join Qatar 2022 as third goalkeeper for one year, as Gerardo Martino has alternated this position on several occasions throughout his mandate.

Diego Lainez

The little activity with Real Betis sows doubts in Gerardo Martino to align him more frequently, since he does not have the rhythm of the game that his teammates have, As long as Lainez adds minutes and stays healthy, he has a chance of attending Qatar 2022.

The rest of the players who are in this category are Julián Araujo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jesús Alberto Angulo, Eduardo Aguirre, Vladimir Loroña, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Erick Aguirre.

ORANGE

Sebastian Cordova

The attacking midfielder Mexican team has lived a last semester of ups and downs; his performance cost him the exit of America and currently he is a substitute in Tigres, without pain or glory.

Carlos Salcedo

The ‘Titan’ had a controversy with the right hand and main assistant of Gerardo Martino, Jorge Theiler, which cost him the calls and continue in the national team. a subsequent apology offered by Salcedo could return him to the team, although the places as central defenders are mostly spread out.

Alan Mozo

The winger is one of Pumas’ most outstanding players, however, he has not been required by Gerardo Martino throughout the tie.

The list is completed by Jesús Ricardo Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Cervantes, Erik Lira, José David Ramírez, Alejandro Zendejas, Erik Sánchez, Haret Ortega, Víctor Guzmán (Xolos), Cristian Calderón, Francisco Venegas, Ismael Govea, Alejandro Gómez, Adrián Mora and Diego Reyes

special section

They are the elements that ‘Tata’ has not considered, but due to their good moment, they can be considered as an exceptional situation to be able to go to the Tricolor.

Javier Hernandez

The ‘Chicharito’ is not Martino’s favorite and he has already said so on more than one occasion. Even Tata said that there is no veto, only that his gaze is towards other players. Despite everything, the LA Galaxy striker is the Tricolor’s all-time leading scorer and can be in a call without problems.

Note: The list was based on past calls and the actions of the players, in addition to information that this portal has on players related to Gerardo Martino. Similarly, the traffic light was made with what has been seen of the Mexican National Team until March 31, 2021, understanding that, eight months later, game ups and downs may occur, as well as injuries or off-court issues.