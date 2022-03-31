Top 10 Bruce Willis Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Walter Bruce Willis born in Idar–Oberstein a city located in the region of Rheinland-Pfalz of the Germany western on March 19, 1955. Producer and nationalized American actor of German origin. His acting career began in the 1980s on television and later made the leap to the big screen playing comedic, dramatic and action roles. If he is world famous Bruce Willisit is undoubtedly because of his role as the officer John McClane in the series Die Hard (Crystal jungle). He has participated in more than 70 movies who have managed to raise more than $7.5 billion. He has been awarded several prizes, among which we highlight 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and 4 Saturn Awards.

We collect his 10 best movies as an actor ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Looper

Platform: Movistar+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Year 2012

Director: Ryan Johnson

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, Noah Segan, Piper Perabo and Jeff Daniels. It grossed more than $176 million worldwide from a budget of $30 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the award for best science fiction and horror film granted by the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awardthe nomination to Saturn Award to best science fiction movie and best director for a feature film, among others.

Jungle of Glass: Revenge

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Year: 1995

Director: John McTiernan

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons, Samuel L. Jackson, Larry Bryggman and Graham Greene. It was a true blockbuster at the box office, grossing more than $366 million worldwide from a budget of $90 million. As an anecdote from the film, did you know that the taxi (No. 2T94) piloted by the actor Samuel L Jackson when he and McClane traverse Central Parkit is the same vehicle in which Jack Nicholson carries Helen Hunt and his son to the hospital in the feature film Better… impossible?

The Slevin case

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Year: 2006

Director: Paul McGuigan

IMDb Score: 7.7

Made by Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Michael Rubenfeld, Peter Outerbridge, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Chamberlin and Dorian Missick. More of $56 million raised from a budget of $27 million. As curiosities and anecdotes of the film, we can say that Josh Hartnettlived with the writer jason smilovic and his girlfriend in New York while he was writing the script for the movie. Another anecdote is that when Lindsay and slevin discuss the actors james-bond has had, refer to Sean Connery What “Scotland Forever”. And in real life, Sean Connery has a tattoo of Scotland Forever.

The fifth element

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Year: 1997

Director: Luc Besson

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich and Ian Holm. More of $263 million raised worldwide from a budget of $80 million. It is a feature film that encompasses the genres of comedy, action and science fiction set in the 23rd century. The plot of the film takes us to the survival of the planet Earth in hands of Korben Dallas (Interpreted by Bruce Willis), a taxi driver and former commander of the special forces, after a young woman (Played by Jovovich mile) falls into your cabin. As an anecdote and curiosity of the feature film, it is known that the opening scene of the film contextualizes the action specifically in the year 1914. The next scene is set 300 years later. However, the alarm clock korben clearly shows the year as 2263.

Moonrise Kingdom

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes

Year 2012

Director: Wes Anderson

IMDb Score: 7.8

A cast made up of Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban and Harvey Keitel. With a budget of $16 millionthe feature film managed to collect at the box office just over $68 million. Was Anderson assured that Moonrise Kingdom it is clearly a tribute to young love and memory. In fact, it is based on a fantasy that she had when she was just 11 years old when she fell in love while she was devouring novels.

Sin City: City of Sin

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Year 2005

Director: Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller

IMDb Score: 8.0

A cast made up of Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Rosario Dawson, Benicio del Toro, Michael Clarke Duncan, Carla Gugino, Josh Hartnett, Rutger Hauer, Jaime King, Michael Madsen, Brittany Murphy, Clive Owen, Mickey Rourke, Nick Stahl, Bruce Willis and Elijah Wood. It had a budget of about $40 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $158 million. It is an adaptation of the comics of Sin City: The Hard Goodbye, The Big Massacre, That Yellow Bastard and The customer is always right (short film that is seen at the beginning of the film and that is part of the comic The girl wore red). In fact, although it is a unified feature film, it tells the 3 stories independently. In the recognition section, we highlight the technical award Vulcain Prize or the nomination palm d’or at Cannes International Film Festival. Also the highest grossing film award given by the ASCAP3 saturn awards and other recognitions of different additional consideration.

Twelve Monkeys

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos.

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Year: 1995

Director: Terry Gillian

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer, David Morse and Christopher Meloni. The film, which managed to gross more than $168 million around the world, tells the story of a prisoner named James Cole (Performed and starred by Bruce Willis) offered as a volunteer for a scientific experiment that aims to go back and travel to the past to find out the reason that caused the situation in which one lives in the future. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination of Brad pitt as best supporting actor in the Oscar. Brad Pitt finally won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor. We also highlight the nomination for the Hugo Awards for the best film in this genre. Lastly, the saturn award for best science fiction feature film.

The sixth Sense

Platform: Disney+

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Year: 1999

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

IMDb Score: 8.2

Starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Haley Joel Osment and Donnie Wahlberg. It is a feature film that was a true blockbuster in 1999, raising more than $672 million Starting from a budget of $40 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight his 6 nominations for the Oscar awards (including the categories of best film and best director). Also, 2 nominations for the Golden Globes4 candidates for the BAFTA and 1 candidacy of the actor Haley Joel Osment for best supporting actor in the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jungle of Glass: Die Hard

Platform: Disney+, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos.

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Year: 1988

Director: John McTiernan

IMDb Score: 8.3

Starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Alexander Godunov, Paul Gleason and Reginald VelJohnson. More of $140 million collected at the box office based on a budget of $28 million. This is a feature film based on the novel. Nothing Lasts Forever (1979) from Roderick Thorp. In the recognition section, we highlight the 4 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of best sound editing, best montage, best sound and best visual effects. Michael Kamen’s won the award BMI.

pulp fiction

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Year: 1994

Director: Quentin Tarantino

IMDb Score: 8.9

Starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken and Bruce Willis. pulp fiction It was the first film to gross more than $200 millionthus multiplying by 25 the initial budget of 8 million dollars. Quentin Tarantinothe filmmaker who directed the film, put a lot of use to the Honda Civic that Butch drive in the movie. In fact, it’s the same car that Pam Grier drives in the title role of “Jackie Brown” and which also appears in a parking lot scene in “Kill Bill: Volume 2“.

In the acknowledgments section, we highlight their 7 nominations in the Oscar of those that won in the category of best original screenplay (category that, by the way, repeated the award in the Golden Globes and BAFTA). Also his other 5 nominations in the Golden Globes7 nominations for BAFTA and the BAFTA for Samuel L Jackson as best supporting actor. Lastly, the palm d’or at Cannes International Film Festival.

