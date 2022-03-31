Tom Cruise and his diet and training plan for muscles that do not age

Tom Cruise He went from being an icon of the cinema of the 80s, to some of the 90s, 2000 and today, and all that with movies where he has had to do increasingly complicated and extreme tricks.

the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible He has been a secret agent, a father who must rescue his daughter from an alien invasion and even a samurai, he has jumped from buildings, he has hung from moving planes, he has performed dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and he even broke his foot during the filming of a tricky scene, plus he insists on still performing his own tricks in every movie he makes, and that means he needs to be in good physical shape.

The man behind the big Ethan Hunt he’s almost 60 years old, but he doesn’t look it, in fact, he looks as good as when he was that teenager who danced in his underwear in Risky Businessand has actually put on a few pounds of muscle since then.

Is he immortal or does he have some demonic pact (beyond all those Hollywood conspiracy theories that say celebrities use human blood to look this good)? Everything indicates that this is not the case, what is true is that this actor has trained hard all his life, has always had a healthy diet and found the best exercise program to maintain his muscles over the years.

How does Tom Cruise train and eat to have muscles that do not age?

The diet

According to NewsHub, an unnamed crew member who worked with the actor during the filming of Mission: Impossible—FalloutCruise follows a “weird diet” where, instead of eating three meals a day, he prefers to eat 15 smaller snacks, including things like organic cranberries and walnuts, all prepared by a personal chef who accompanies him to the movie sets. shooting.