This will be the Galaxy XCover Pro 2, Samsung’s next super-resistant mobile

Samsung is preparing the renewal of its Galaxy XCover off-road family, which will grow very soon with a new ‘ruggedized’ smartphone perfect for the most restless of the place.

It seems that Samsung already shows in South Korea what will be its next ultra-resistant smartphone, which will be this Galaxy XCover Pro 2 already filtered in quite a bit of detail while still main reviewers of the industry continue to affirm that Samsung has done an impressive job with the Armor Aluminum and its new chassis, to build some Galaxy S22 that are tough as tanks.

It was the Zoutons comrades who published the first leaked images and specifications of this smartphone ‘rugged’ which should be presented very soon, and with which Samsung will finally replace the long-lived Galaxy XCover Pro in its catalog, which was releasing in January 2020 without any update for the family XCover since then.

As you will see, it is not that there are many boasts or decorations in a smartphone that will bet on functionality and durability, beyond a novel design or too prominent hardware. In fact, your screen with notch gives good faith that the claims are different, without looking for the latest technology but rather a good relationship between price and performance for a smartphone that will boldly seek out riskier business environments and outdoor activitieswhich require a better digitizer and greater autonomy over yields and cameras.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 that we will see soon

For now, the certifications that this Galaxy XCover Pro 2 will enjoy have not been disclosed, although it is expected that its aluminum and plastic body get back your IP68 and MIL STD 810-G titles to ensure resistance against liquids and dust, as well as shocks and scratches with military grade.

Frames have been minimized as much as possiblealways without risks that compromise durability, with a flat tempered glass and a sensitive digitizer that will allow use smartphone with gloves without major complications.

As well a fingerprint reader is includedalthough it will be placed on one side to facilitate its use, next to the already classic button to activate the functions ‘push-to-talk’ usual in this type of smartphones, which in certain jobs are used as walkie talkies.

As for hardware, there is room for modernity to install a modem with 5G connectivitywhich makes the Galaxy XCover Pro 2 one of the first mobile ‘ruggedized’ compatible with the latest generation networks.

In addition, you will have a 6.56 inch screen with unknown technology and resolution, which will be animated by a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Samsung Exynos 1280 depending on versions and markets, as usual at Samsung.

There will be two cameras in the rear and one on the front, a standard 3.5-millimeter audio-jack connector and a removable battery that allows to increase autonomy in seconds carrying a replacement on top.

All this with Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 mask, and in a shell of 169.5 x 81.1 x 10.1 millimeters which will make you quite comfortable in outdoor activities.

Now all that remains is to wait for its official announcement, to try to Samsung confirms if we will receive them in Spain and Latin America and in what terms. Regarding its price, Asian sources indicate that will not exceed 500 euros… We will see!

