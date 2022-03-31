This photo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma shook the internet! People spoke – Lady Gaga

Tv’s famous serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) Fame Aradhana Sharma (Aradhana Sharma) has rocked the internet. Recently, Aradhana has shared a picture of her latest photoshoot on social media. In which she is standing in a black monocony with a tree cover. Aradhana’s expressions are to be seen in this photo. In its caption, the actress wrote- “Rebellious .” Fans are commenting fiercely on this photo of Aradhana. One user wrote – Absolutely poison. One wrote – Very beautiful. At the same time, some people are also calling this pose of worship as Lady Gaga.Also Read – Sumona Chakraborty is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show? These stars also said goodbye to the show due to controversies

Let me tell you, after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Aradhana is working in Spy Bahu. She has a negative character in this show. Talking about this, Aradhana told that the actress told that she took help from Komolika character to play this character. When it came to my mind about negative person, the first thing that came to my mind was Komolika.

Let me tell you, that video of Aradhana became very viral in which she was seen confirming her pregnancy before marriage. But after that the actress has told the truth of her statement. Aradhana said that her statement was distorted. Aradhana only did a pregnancy test, she was not pregnant.

Aradhana told that this statement of hers was given unnecessary importance. He also told how (Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah) people started questioning him. They wanted to know how much truth is there in this news?

Aradhana told in the interview that that was her statement long ago. He doesn’t even remember what he said. I was trembling thinking whether I have really said something like this. I was so scared that I didn’t even watch that video clip of myself even once.