this is the MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite

Xiaomi’s most basic scooter is renewed with more power, more ability to climb slopes and design tweaks that improve ergonomics, versatility and driving safety… And for less than 300 euros!

surely the electric scooter has lost steam in recent times as a personal mobility vehicle in cities, especially after a brilliant start that obviously saturated the market very soona fact that is also added to legislation that has come too late, as always, but that has greatly hindered its usefulness preventing, for example, driving them on the sidewalks and forcing them to “compete” for space on the road with cars.

In any case, if an electric scooter has been successful, this is without a doubt Xiaomi’s most economical and compensated modelwhich was presented in 2017 as the MIJIA M365 to quickly start the conquest of our cities, later receiving some improvements and functions that once again they will iterate again in 2022 with this new MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite Just introduced in China.

As the GizmoChina colleagues told us, the first thing that stands out about this third edition of Xiaomi’s basic scooter is precisely its price, which part of the 1,899 yuan in his native country with deliveries from next April 5, a price that at the exchange it would be 269 euros but that it will surely rise on its European landing.

Xiaomi presents in China the third generation of its most basic electric scooter, a MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite that receives some improvements and will start its journey on April 5, with a recommended exchange price of about 269 euros.

As for the novelties presented by the MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite, from China they tell us that its design will once again bet on minimalism and continuitywith the same black and white colors keeping the details in red and a quite similar structure and construction.

Of course, the frames will be 10 millimeters thinner than in the Mijia Electric Scooter 1s of 2020, reducing the weight and lowering the center of gravity a bit to make it more stable and safer in driving.

Those responsible for Xiaomi say in the published material that the materials have been improved, with a high strength aluminum alloy lighter but just as durable, which will allow the scooter to be transported in a much more comfortable way.

This is the MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite, photo gallery

They will also receive the MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite a new screen that improves the control experience of the scooter, and the layout of some elements such as the lights have also been modified, seeking reduce the load on the instrument cluster so that the user can concentrate on driving their personal mobility vehicle.

Speaking of power, Xiaomi’s new basic scooter is capable of reach 25 kilometers per hour thanks to its motor, with a nominal power of 250 watts. This new engine also allows you increase the ability to climb slopes by 13%all with an autonomy that remains only in the 20 kilometers.

Now it only remains to wait Let’s see when the Haidian giant starts selling the MIJIA Electric Scooter 3 Lite in Spain and Latin America, because we have no doubt that as soon as it arrives, It will in all probability and directly become the best-selling scooter From the market… You will have to be patient!

