They filter the golden suit that the god of thunder will wear in the film – FayerWayer

Oh my god, you said after reading the title. has been leaked the glorious golden suit that Chris Hemsworth will wear in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the god of thunder from Marvel Studios.

Also called Thor 4 after Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, the film will be the third Marvel feature film to be released in 2022, after Morbius this April 1, which belongs to the Marvel-Sony universe, and Doctor Strange. in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, which will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released this year.

The CinemasComics website has published a leaked image of a Thor action figure, part of the merchandising that Marvel will offer for the tapeand in which we see the son of Odin with the golden armor, remembered and acclaimed by fans of the god of thunder.

Thor golden armor (cinemascomics)

It is not an official image nor was it published by the giant studio, but it is a good indication of what we will see in the film. Marvel has been very cautious about leaking information about Thor 4, especially since all of the efforts and public attention seem to be on Doctor Strange 2.

What is known about Thor: Love and Thunder?

The God of Thunder will once again be the protagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film of the character in the MCU and that opens on July 8 this year. In it, according to all the clues, we will have a plot with time travel, very much in the style of what was shown in Avengers: Endgame, the film that was responsible for establishing the rules of time travel.

Chris Hemsworth leads the cast in which they stand out Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new bearer of MjölnirTessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in Gladiator, Russell Crowe as Zeus, among others.

What’s more, The Guardians of the Galaxy will be part of the film. Chris Pratt will return as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Dave Bautista as Drax.

The villain of the feature film will be the award-winning actor Christian Bale, in the role of Gorr The Butcher of Gods, and as special guests stand out Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy, who will be theater actors within the installment, as a fictional Loki and a false Hela, respectively.

The presence of the Guardians, the return of Thor’s hammer and the feature film’s villain, Gorr, also raises the bar for time travel, especially after what happened in the Loki series.