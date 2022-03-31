These celebrities celebrate their birthday in April | u-channel

Karen Garcia

Luis Miguel, Eduardo Capetillo and other celebrities who have birthdays.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

April has arrived, the month of children, but in addition to that, these celebrities will also celebrate their birthdays.

Miguel Bose: The singer will turn 65 this April 3. The interpreter of ‘Amante bandido’.

Kristen Stewart: Remembered for her role in the ‘Twilight’ saga and now nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for the movie ‘Spencer’, the famous will turn 31 on April 9.

Emma Watson: The now activist and former protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ celebrates her 31 years on April 15.

victoria beckham: The British designer, who was part of the pop group Spice Girls, celebrates her 47th birthday this month.

Luis Miguel: ‘El Sol de México’, one of the most famous singers in Latin America, after receiving his first Grammy at age 14, will celebrate his 51st birthday on April 19.

Alexander Fernandez: It doesn’t matter how old the singer is, because every year that passes, he continues to surprise with how handsome he looks. This April 24 he will be 50 years old. We will have to wait to see what the celebration of his five decades is like.

Edward Capetillo: The former Garibaldi and husband of Biby Gaytán will be partying this April 13, celebrating his 51 years.

Montserrat Oliver: One of our favorite drivers, Montserrat Oliver will be 55 years old this April 13.

Daniela Lujan: April 5 The actress of ‘A family of ten’ will celebrate her 33 years on April 5. The famous one ventured into acting since she was a child in children’s melodramas such as ‘Complices to the rescue’ and ‘Daniela’s diary’.

Mia Rubin: Time does go by fast. The daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will reach the age of 16 on April 22.