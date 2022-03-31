The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri First Reaction On His Film Enters In 200 Crore Club At The Box Office Video And Fans Reaction Goes Viral On Social Media , said

Vivek Agnihotri is going viral. Let us tell you that on Wednesday, Vivek was spotted outside a salon in Juhu, Mumbai. During this, media photographers did not let go of the opportunity to capture him in their camera.

New Delhi, Jnn. The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, who brought the pain of Kashmiri Pandits in front of the people through his film ‘The Kashmir Files’, is making tremendous headlines these days. Vivek’s film is also creating history at the box office. Its increasing figures every day surprised everyone. Even after the release of a film like RRR, this film of ‘The Kashmir Files’ is earning continuously. This film has earned 234.03 crores in 19 days. At the same time, Vivek Agnihotri is looking very giddy about his film’s entry in the 200 crore club. Meanwhile, for the first time, his reaction on the film’s earnings has also come to the fore. A video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Watch the video here…

Vivek Agnihotri’s viral video has been shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Let us tell you that on Wednesday, Vivek was spotted outside a salon in Juhu, Mumbai. During this, media photographers did not let go of the opportunity to capture him in their camera. During this, everyone is seen congratulating Vivek for the success of his film. In the video you can see that a person is talking to Vivek about ‘The Kashmir Files’ being 200 crores. On this he says, ‘Yaar paisa ki baat nahi hai… This is enough to get people’s hearts connected.’

This video of Vivek is being liked a lot on social media. At the same time, the answer given by Vivek regarding the film’s earnings is being appreciated a lot on social media. Till now this video has got millions of likes. At the same time, by commenting on this, fans are seen praising him.

Edited By: Priti Kushwaha