The haunted house owned by Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has been awarded multiple times with the most important prizes of the academy. Shortly after turning 60, he has an impressive repertoire of films made. Despite that, little has been known about him in recent times. His career practically ended in 2010 and it became known that he was in financial trouble. Now, after a few years of silence and mystery, she has been reappearing. One of the outstanding news has been that of the haunted house that was owned by him. You will not believe.

There is a building that everyone knows in New Orleans, whose fame is not all good. It is located in the state of Louisiana and is the protagonist of some chilling events, which seems to be entirely true after winning the first place among the most haunted houses in the country.. Now, there are many sources that have placed Nicolas Cage as the alleged owner a few years ago. It is said that he acquired it, remodeled it and later sold it. Perhaps because of the background he was unable to make a completely successful sale.

This, actually, does not sound unreasonable coming from someone with such a curious, eccentric and misunderstood profile.. Do you want to know the history of the LaLaurie mansion?

The terrible background of the haunted mansion that belonged to Nicolas Cage

It all started in 1832, as Culture Collective narrates, when Delphine LaLaurie and Louis LaLaurie bought a large piece of land at 1140 Royal Street. Quickly, they erected a three-story property. Soon, the marriage carved out a niche for itself among the city’s wealthy. They held parties and gatherings often.

The guests soon noticed that there was an area of ​​the house destined for slaves, where they implemented punishments. According to some sources, Louis LaLaurie left home leaving her wife in a state of serious instability, which led her to lose control, abuse slaves and exercise torture. One of the most persistent rumors is of the day a slave girl apparently threw herself off the balcony to avoid Delphine’s torture. Also, it is said that the slaves died in that place.

Another of the data presented by the aforementioned website is that in 1834 there was a fire in the kitchen. The circumstances led the rescuers to enter by force and there they visualized the remains of people. Soon after, an angry mob forced LaLaurie to flee to Paris. Later, in 1894, a man who rented a room and claimed to see demons in that house was murdered. The next occupation of the house was that of a primary institution for African girls. At that time, the students had a very drastic change of attitude: episodes of anger.

Subsequently, they began to speculate about paranormal activity in the mansion. Reference is made to a negative vibe, unexplained sounds, and footsteps. His fame has been so transcendental that he was part of a season of American Horror Story. And, of course, the rumors that she got it for a while from Nicolas Cage gave her more notoriety.