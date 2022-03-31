The Fortnite campaign to help Ukraine has raised more than 100 million dollars, and there are still a few days until it ends

Epic Games is one of the companies that wanted to do their bit to help people affected by the war in Ukraine. That led him to start a money-raising campaign in Fortnite that in its first 24 hours managed to raise 36 million dollars. From there it increased to 50 million in just three days and since then the figure has doubled.

Through the official Twitter account of the gameEpic Games has communicated that they are already more than 100 million dollars those that will be allocated in aid to the Ukrainian people. A very essential money to lend a hand as much as possible to those who are having a terribly hard time due to the invasion of the Russian army.

There are still a few days left until the campaign concludes. It will be on April 3 when it will end, so until then everyone who wants to participate must purchase paVos packs, battle passes, cosmetic packs or sign up for the Fornite Club. For any of these actions, all the money will go entirely to Ukraine.

Specifically will go to organizations that offer humanitarian aidsuch as Unicef, Direct Relief, UNWFP (United Nations World Food Program) and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), to which World Central Kitchen, a non-profit non-governmental organization, has just joined which dedicates all its efforts to supply food to all countries affected by disasters.