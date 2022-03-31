The first images of the WWE WrestleMania 38 stage are filtered

We are in the countdown to WrestleMania 38, the most important event of the year in WWE. One of the aspects that always provokes debate among fans is the scenery that the company chooses for its biggest event, and that is generally much more striking than that of its weekly shows and other pay-per-views.

As usual in the hours before the great event, the fans have managed to sneak into the AT&T Stadium to take pictures of the scenery that will have the great event. The Twitter user @imthebosslegit has been one of the first to reveal images of the preparation against the clock that WWE is doing in the stadium. Officially, the company is expected to make the official disclosure in the next few hours through their social networks.



WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Dallas. Fans will be able to witness both nights of the great event from the stands, or through its exclusive transmission for WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 1)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio



Team Combat

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Vince McMahon’s opponent of choice

The Kevin Owens Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 2)



Unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar (w)



RAW Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carmella and Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya



Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. sami zayn

Pat McAfee vs. austin theory

Edge vs. A.J. Styles

omos vs. bobby lashley

