The exercise of the five laughs to improve health problems

When we laugh, almost all the organic systems are activated.: muscular, cardiovascular, respiratory, hormonal… The head vibrates, clearing the nasal, auditory and ocular pathways.

When we laugh, an internal massage is produced that also reaches the lungs and the heart, oxygenating the body. But,how to generate laughterWhat strategies help us get a laugh? Some mechanisms can help us.

benefits of laughter

From a spiritual point of viewlaughter –in addition to releasing tension– supposes a moment in which conceptual thinking and clinging to the «ego» disappear, hence it can be considered -depending on the attitude- almost a meditative state.

Increases the release of endorphins, which relieve pain and stimulate the immune system. Conversely lowers cortisol linked to stress.

But although it stimulates the organism, it later produces a relaxation, for which the person who laughs a lot sleeps well. It also helps combat sadness and apathy. It is estimated that 5 minutes of laughter is equivalent to 45 of moderate exercise.

Due to these qualities, Laughter therapy is a technique that is increasingly used even in hospital settings. Well, indeed, numerous studies show the relationship between the mind, the neuroendocrine system and defensive capacity of the organism.

“Time spent laughing is time spent with the gods,” says a Japanese proverb.

Indeed, joy is surely the greatest pleasure in lifea feeling of relaxation and fullness at the same time. A state of openness, without asking too much in return. And it’s actually not that hard: To get angry you need 34 muscles and to smile only 7.

The exercise of the five laughs

If we look, each person has their own way of laughing, emitting a special kind of sound. The same can be said for involuntary acts such as cry or sneeze

The way to do it offers information about your psychic and energetic statethat doctors or psychologists can take advantage of in their diagnoses.

Laughter therapy seeks to cause a whole series of psychophysical repercussions through a voluntary phonetic act.

The five vowels, which are the basis of language, allow us to achieve as many forms of laughter. Usually the letter A predominates. but we all know people who laugh with the E or the I. The J, or if you want an aspirated H softer, is the consonant that in laughter precedes vowels.

In the laughter of each person a vowel predominates, usually not by chance. Laughing with the other vowels brings a subtle balance. For it:

Before proceeding to the exercises, we adopt a relaxed attitude and take three full breaths: we breathe in slowly, we hold the air for a moment and then we also breathe out slowly but without noticing suffocation or discomfort, We place our hands at the level of the abdomen. We inspire then widely, taking plenty of air. When exhaling we laugh emitting the sound hahahaha. We repeat it three times. We do the same with hehehehe, then with hehehehe, with hohohojo and finally three times with jujujuju…

Each of these five laughs vibrates in a special way in certain parts of the body and appears to have these effects:

HA benefits the digestive and genital system.

benefits the digestive and genital system. je promotes liver and biliary function.

promotes liver and biliary function. ji stimulates blood circulation and the thyroid.

stimulates blood circulation and the thyroid. JO affects the central nervous system and cerebral circulation.

affects the central nervous system and cerebral circulation. JU affects respiratory function and lung capacity.

Carry out the complete series provides general stimulation and improves the feeling of optimism.

How to Manifest Innate Joy

the disappointmentsis that we experience, along with certain social norms make it difficult for us to express that innate joy. It is said that children laugh about two hundred times a day and adults only fifteen (although it is an average, since many people do not laugh all day).

That is why it is not surprising that they are often used mechanisms or tricks to unleash laughterWell, it is as true that if we are happy we laugh as when we force ourselves to laugh we attract good humor.

Procedures range from comic shows in theaters, cinema (the first films sought to provoke the spectator’s laughter) or television, until making tickle.

It is curious that touching certain points of the body (soles of the feet, palms of the hands, armpits…) triggers genuine fits of laughter. They could be called risogenic zonesoften coinciding with those known as erogenous.

Separate comment deserves universal joke phenomenonhow through certain phrases the mechanism of laughter is triggered, with the consequent release of emotional tension.

Paradoxically, it was not uncommon for someone to tell jokes at wakeswhich also subconsciously expresses the satisfaction of being able to laugh, a privilege of the living.

In the joke it never agrees logically the beginning with the end, being just such surprise which provokes hilarity.

Some most common causes of humor would:

answer politely sarcastic : -He likes music? -Yes, but it doesn’t matter, keep playing;

: -He likes music? -Yes, but it doesn’t matter, keep playing; comments absurdities although indisputable: -How is your husband? -Evil; the doctor has said that, if he does not pass tonight, there will be no hope of saving him;

although indisputable: -How is your husband? -Evil; the doctor has said that, if he does not pass tonight, there will be no hope of saving him; The words of double meaning: The criminal begged not to be handcuffed for a while, because he was a recent widower.;

The criminal begged not to be handcuffed for a while, because he was a recent widower.; logic subtle, but inappropriate: The lost child asks: -Have you ever seen a woman without a child?;

subtle, but The lost child asks: -Have you ever seen a woman without a child?; the complete nonsense: -Hello, Pepe, how changed I see you. I’m not Pepe. – Well, more in my favor!.

how is a good laugh

laughter can be misused. This is what happens when it only works as mockery, personal attack or simulates fighting boredom (just watch certain television programs in which a forced joy prevails).

Not only children, but also many adults fear boredom and confuse joy with fun at all costs.

Humor has its own code of honor. It is usually said. in that sense, that it is preferable to “laugh with” than to “laugh at”. But as Einstein said: “We mature the day we laugh openly at ourselves.”

Indeed, if a sense of humor is already a sign of intelligence, joke about one itself denotes the capacity for psychological detachment. It means not taking ourselves so seriously, relaxing a bit and overcome the most subtle fear: that others do not consider us important.