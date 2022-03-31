The bad guys vs. Animalotes: This is the movie and children’s comics of the moment

I wholeheartedly recommend the new DreamWorks movie.. the bad guys is a fantastic film in which we can enjoy the classic robbery movie (in the style Ocean’s Eleven or The hit) with impossible plans, double and triple betrayals and surprising script reveals. With an aesthetic that pays homage to Tarantino’s movies –although I would swear that Snake is from Johnny Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas– and one mix of 3D animation with a traditional animation texture very satisfying.

Laughs, great songs, lots of action and quite a few piranha farts manage to choose this movie to spend an afternoon at the movies with the family is synonymous with success.

But. BUT. the bad guys It’s based on one of the best collections of children’s comics I’ve ever read.. And everything that is good about it, which is a lot, in the comics you are going to find it multiplied by ten.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The author is Aaron Blabey, published in our country by Anaya. For me, Blabey is one of the most powerful voices with the most personality in children’s comics, and perhaps not only in comics. His collection of albums starring coco the dog, about a selfish, wild and disgusting little french bulldog, as well as his super hit thelma the unicorn, about a pony yearning for glitter-glitter, they’re hilarious. But his capolavoro is, without a doubt, the collection that fits in the bad guysand that in the publisher have been able to translate much better with the title of big animals.

Published in chubby volumes that gather two volumes each, and with eleven and twelve fresh from the oven, big animals It’s a real party from minute 1. The story is radically different in comics, yes: here we see how El Lobo brings together his colleagues, all of them wild animals, with the determination to turn them into good people. The point is that what they are going to get is get into a series of impossible adventures and titanic messes getting fatter.