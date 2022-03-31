Tata Martino rated the Tri Qualifiers with 6

The Mexican team will be in the Qatar World Cup 2022 After finishing the tie as second place in the Octagonal. Gerardo Martino, Tricolor strategist, evaluated his team at this stage with a 5 to 6 rating.

“The reactions are different depending on where you are, I had never analyzed what a Concacaf Qualifier was like and now that I had to participate, we have been very good, in football terms we have been five or six points away, which we must work is to improve in the level to have an idea

“The last very good game we played was the Final with United States from Concacafthis takes us to June of last year and from then on we were not able to recover controlled games, but the team’s soccer expression was not enough to be satisfied with the performance”, said ‘Tata’, who freed himself by already having in the Bag the ticket to be in the World Cup.

“The peace of mind of having finished a tie with a duty fulfilled, this was something that was expected of us, it is something that we had to do, what is coming is to prepare ourselves for the objective, tomorrow (today) will be a totally different moment than the one we were in living those 6 or 8 months that the Play off“He said at a conference.

Along the same lines, the Argentine strategist made it clear that at no time did he stop feeling supported by his campus.

“The first thing is the thanks to the boys who played a good game, for the gesture, what is really important is what it marks when a coaching staff is in and when it is out, but I am not talking about the gesture of the football playersbut what one sees in training, in games, I never noticed a lack of commitment, and that is what gives us the real guideline of when he is fulfilling and when not”, he mentioned.

