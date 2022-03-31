Tata Martino put Mexico in the World Cup with the third best ERA

John Manuel Figueroa

The Mexican team It’s in Qatar 2022 and with endless controversies, Gerardo Daniel Martino achieved the primary objective and even did it better than things looked, because El Tri was second and furthermore, the daddy is the technician with the third best tie of the last six processes.

Tata was able to calm the waters with that victory against The Savior and Mexico was second in the Concacaf tied on 28 points with Canadawho was the leader by goal difference, but Martino closed the process prior to Qatar with a effectiveness of 66.66 percentonly below the Colombian, Juan Carlos Osorio Course to Russia 2018 and Ricardo Antonio La Volpe for Germany 2006.

Martino and El Tri scored 28 of the 42 points that were put into play in this octagonal of the Concacaf leaving behind 63.33 percent of the process that culminated Javier Aguirre for South Africa 2010the 56.66 they recorded for Korea and Japan 2002 and with 36.66 that Mexico finished heading to Brazil 2014where they got via Playoff against New Zealand in the bombardment of Michael Herrera.

The most successful process of the last six was the The Volpe with 73.33 percent to put the Tri to Germany 200622 points out of 30 disputed was the mark of the Argentine who had no problem in Concacaf.

follows him osorio with 70 percent thanks to the 21 points of the 30 fights prior to Russia 2018to then give way to Tata.

Eight wins, 4 draws and 2 losses was the final harvest of the Mexican National Team that was below Canada by goal difference, since the Tri did +9 and those of the Maple Leaf +16.

This will be the Eighth World Cup in a row for the Mexican National Team that has not failed since United States 1994hoping to be able to break up with the famous fifth game and achieve it in Qatar 2022.

​