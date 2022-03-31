Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta shares bold pics in short pink dress see pics | Bold avatar of Munmun Dutta again seen, wearing short dress scattered the flames

new Delhi: The superhit comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. Each character in the show is very special and important in itself. By the way, all the actors of the show have won the hearts of the audience. But in this, actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji, is often in the headlines.

The actress stays connected with the fans

The fan following of Munmun is getting longer. In such a situation, today she is no longer interested in any identity. She has come to be known as Babita ji in every household.

The actress is very active on social media to stay connected with her fans. She blows people’s senses by sharing more than one picture of her every day.

Munmun got bold wearing a shimmery dress

Munmun, who is always in the news for one reason or the other, is once again making headlines due to his latest post. Munmun has shared some pictures on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, which are now going viral on social media.

In this, she can be seen wearing a baby pink color high slit short dress. During this, she is looking very beautiful flaunting her toned body.

Munmun spreads the flames of beauty

To complete this look, Munmun has done light makeup. Here she has kept her hair open. Matching the dress in the ears, the earrings are looking very good on them.

While sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, ‘Khatra Khatra Again’. Now it has become difficult for people to take their eyes off these pictures of Munmun. In this post, ‘Babita ji’ has shared many photos, the special thing is that her different style is being seen in every picture.

Fans were blown away by Munmun’s style

Munmun is looking very hot in these photos. These photos of the actress are now becoming increasingly viral among the fans. Now in a few hours, lakhs of likes and comments have come on these photos of her.

Praising her look, a fan wrote, ‘Very beautiful.’ At the same time, another fan wrote, ‘Oh this killer smile.’ Similar comments are constantly coming on his photos.

