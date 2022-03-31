Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babita ji fame Munmun Dutta Bold Photos in Thigh high slit dress fans reaction goes viral on social media

New Delhi, JNNl Munmun Dutta Bold Photos: Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta, who played an important role in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has shared her glamorous pictures on Instagram. She has shared a total of 10 pictures. Her ravishing looks can be seen in this. Munmun Dutta is wearing a Thai high slit dress in the photo. has been placed. She is looking very beautiful in the pictures. She is wearing make-up. She is wearing lipstick. She is also wearing jewellery. Her hair is loose.

Fans are sharing heart and fire emojis on Munmun Dutta’s bold pictures.

While sharing the pictures, Munmun Dutta has written, ‘Khatra-Khatra Again’, along with this he has also tagged many people. Munmun Dutta has shared the pictures 20 hours ago. It has got more than 4 lakh 20 thousand likes. While close to four thousand comments have been made on it. Many people have shared heart and fire emoji on it.

The chemistry of Babita ji and Jethalal is very much liked.

At the same time, many people have written on the photo of Munmun Dutta, ‘The Most Beautiful Lady in the World’, while a fan has written, ‘These are the hair of the beauties, these are the traps of the lovers.’ It is written, ‘I love you, amazing, osm, you are so pretty and fantastic’. Munmun Dutta, who was seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has appeared in many shows. Jethalal’s chemistry is very much liked.

Munmun Dutta is dating Raj Anadkat

These days Munmun Dutta is dating Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tappu in the show. Both have not made their relationship public yet. Although Munmun Dutta has been trolled a lot for this. Was.

