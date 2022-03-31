Sylvester Stallone sends message to Bruce Willis after announcement of aphasia

american actor Sylvester Stallone sent a message to his partner Bruce Willis after he announced his retirement from the film industry due to health problems, such as his recent aphasia diagnosisa disorder that can cause problems with skills such as speaking, understanding, reading, and writing.

Stallone He shared various images with Willis on his social networksdating back a few decades while they worked together to a more recent version where they appear smiling.

“We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family…”, he wrote to encourage his former co-star in films like The indestructibles (2010) and The Expendables 2 (2012).

Sylvester Stallone dedicated a few words to Bruce Willis (Photo: Instagram @officialslystallone)

The fight between Stallone and Willis

Although they had worked very well together, in 2013 the panorama changed after Stallone revealed that Willis asked for four million dollars as payment for four days of filming for The Expendables 3so he abandoned the project and hired instead Harrison Ford.

The interpreter of the Rocky Balboa saga used your Twitter account to express your discontent through two publications. In the first, he described qualifications against Willis: “greedy and lazy… a sure formula for professional failure.”

In the second, he announced the new cast. “Willis out…Harrison Ford in. Good news! I’ve been waiting for this for years!”, He wrote before the rejection of Bruce to the offer of 3 million dollars by the producer.

Bruce Willis brought to life Mr. Church, a mysterious CIA director who hired the team of mercenaries led by Barney Ross in a project under the script and direction of Stallone. His character later grew up in the sequel, which hit theaters around the world in 2012.