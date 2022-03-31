Steps to activate the secret camera of the WhatsApp app

WhatsApp: Steps to activate the app’s secret camera | pixabay

On this occasion we will let you know step by step how you can activate the secret camera of the WhatsApp application, so continue reading so you can learn this new trick.

That’s right, today we will give you an option so that you can enable a direct access to this tool.

WhatsApp has an option that allows you Activate a “secret camera” and this is a tool to create direct access to the website, take photos and upload them directly to statuses or share them in the conversation.

It is worth mentioning that you must bear in mind that this alternative is only available for Android.

There are two options and one of them requires you to hold an empty space on the home screen for a few seconds until the word Widget appears at the bottom edge.

Click there and a list of applications will appear, including WhatsApp, then you have to enter there and you will see the camera icon.

This is how this option must be chosen and a direct access to this tool will have been generated.

However, the other alternative is to hold down the WhatsApp icon until the term Widgets appears, and then select the camera to make the aforementioned happen.

If this option is not found, a probability is that you do not have an updated version of the application.

To access the latest edition of this service you have to go to Google Play, search for WhatsApp and press the button that says “update”.

But if this button does not appear, and only the “open” option is visible, then it means that the latest version of the platform is already installed.

On the other hand, it was previously announced that at the end of March, cell phones with the operating system iOS 9 or earlier versions, Android 4.04 or earlier, and editions prior to KaiOS 2.4 will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that this is due to a system update that the messaging service does every year.