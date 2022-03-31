ss rajamouli ram charan: ss rajamouli scary experience of ram charan entry scene in rrr says during shooting over 1000 people move towards him at once

‘RRR’ of ‘Bahubali’ director SS Rajamouli has created a ruckus. The film is making new records every day at the box office. The strong acting of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has won everyone’s heart. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has made such a disclosure, hearing which the fans of Ram Charan will also be terrified. He has shared an interesting incident from the shooting of the actor’s entry scene in rrr.

If you have seen the film then you will remember the entry scene of Ram Charan very well. Ram Charan standing outside a police station and a crowd of thousands in front of him. Ram breaks into the crowd and washes everyone off one by one, but he too gets hurt. While watching this hair-raising scene, you will feel many times that now there will be a crowd of thousands of people over Ram Charan, but they do not allow this to happen and in the end everyone starts trembling with one act of his and leaves. Huh.



Now Rajamouli has made a scary disclosure about this scene. He has told that as soon as he spoke action, more than 1 thousand people used to move towards Ram Charan. In such a situation, a cloud of dust spread there. It was difficult to see Ram Charan in such a crowd and at that time he was very scared, but luckily he came out safely.

Along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt have also played an important role in this superhit movie. Ram Charan has played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while the role of Komuram Bheem is played by Jr NTR. Ajay Devgan has a cameo, but his strong acting is overshadowed. He has become Ram Charan’s father in the film. Alia has got less screen space, but she is looking very cute in the role of Sita.

This film is making new records every day at the box office. It is successful in the South, but in the Hindi belt it has touched the figure of 100 crores. It has also broken the record of opening day earnings of ‘Bahubali 2’.