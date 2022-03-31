ss rajamouli ram charan: ss rajamouli scary experience of ram charan entry scene in rrr says during shooting over 1000 people move towards him at once
Now Rajamouli has made a scary disclosure about this scene. He has told that as soon as he spoke action, more than 1 thousand people used to move towards Ram Charan. In such a situation, a cloud of dust spread there. It was difficult to see Ram Charan in such a crowd and at that time he was very scared, but luckily he came out safely.
Along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt have also played an important role in this superhit movie. Ram Charan has played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while the role of Komuram Bheem is played by Jr NTR. Ajay Devgan has a cameo, but his strong acting is overshadowed. He has become Ram Charan’s father in the film. Alia has got less screen space, but she is looking very cute in the role of Sita.
This film is making new records every day at the box office. It is successful in the South, but in the Hindi belt it has touched the figure of 100 crores. It has also broken the record of opening day earnings of ‘Bahubali 2’.