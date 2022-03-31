shama sikander again shares boldest photo in yellow two piece see her sizzling look | At the age of 40, Shama Sikander climbed the heat of boldness, wearing a two-piece impeccable

new Delhi: Shama Sikander, who has made her acting magic in Bollywood after TV, has been a part of the limelight continuously for the last few days. She has not appeared in any TV show or film for a long time, but despite this, the list of her fans is getting longer every day. In such a situation, today Shama is not interested in any identity.

Shama stays connected with fans

Shama is very active on social media to stay connected with her fans. She makes people drunk by sharing her hot pictures every day. Shama’s dressing sense and stylish look often impress her fans. The actress recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page.

Shama shared a bold picture

In this, Shama can be seen wearing a yellow colored bikini. During this, she is looking very amazing taking a sunbath on the beach.

To complete her look, Shama has done nude makeup and has kept her hair open. Here she is seen flaunting her toned body. Shama is looking very hot in this look.

Shama’s hot style at the age of 40

Even though Shama has shared only one photo of herself, but her boldness is enough to blow anyone’s senses. Now this picture of Shama has spread like fire on social media.

By the way, if you look at Shama’s Instagram page, she is looking very bold in every post. Especially Shama has surprised people a lot with her fitness. Even at the age of 40, she is so fit that she can beat any actress of today with her boldness.

