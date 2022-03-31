sexual harassment case ganesh acharya: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been charged by the police under multiple sections relating to sexual harassment

Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Ganesh Acharya is accused of sexual harassment, stalking and snooping. The police officer said that the co-dancer, who worked with Ganesh Acharya, made these allegations against the choreographer in the year 2020.

Oshiwara Police Officer Sandeep Shinde, who is probing the complaint, recently filed a chargesheet in the matter in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri. IPC section 354-a (sexual harassment), section 354-c (voyeurism), section 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), section 323 (causing hurt) against Ganesh Acharya and his assistant A case has been registered under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 34 (common intention to commit an offence).



Govind and Ganesh Acharya launch the first look of ‘Hey Bro’

When talking to the assistant choreographer, he said that he has been told that a charge sheet has been filed in this case.

Ganesh Acharya has not commented on this development. However, the choreographer had called these allegations of his co-dancer false and baseless. When the choreographer first filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya with the Mumbai Police, his legal team had said in February 2020 that a defamation case would be filed against him in return.



In her complaint, the dancer has said that Ganesh Acharya used to humiliate her when he turned down her sexual demand. He has said that choreographers used to make lewd comments on him, show him porn movies and molest him.

According to the woman, Ganesh Acharya allegedly told her in the year 2019 that he would have to have sex with her if she wanted success. He refused, and after 6 months, the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association terminated his membership.



When he opposed Acharya’s action in a meeting held in 2020, the choreographer allegedly abused him and his assistant assaulted him. She said, ‘The female assistant hit me, abused me, after which I went to the police. The police refused to register the complaint and only one non-cognisable case was registered. After that I contacted the lawyer so that the matter can be taken forward.