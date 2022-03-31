Seth Rollins is unleashed on the networks hinting at an AEW rival for WrestleMania 38



seth rollins will have a relevant role in WrestleMania 38. After losing several opportunities to be on the billboard of the great event, The Vision He managed a meeting with Vince McMahon at the WWE offices before the last episode of Monday Night Raw. The chairman promised him a fight at the event against an opponent of his own choosing.

Since then, there has been speculation who will be your rival at WrestleMania, which has all the numbers that will end up being Cody Rhodes. However, there are doubts among the fans, especially after the appearance of Shane McMahon in the cluster of possibilities.

In the last few hours, Rollins has been unleashed on the networks, promoting some options for WrestleMania. The fighter has published a couple of names first thing in the morning, highlighting the appearance of John Cena. But everything has gotten out of control when he has begun to publish other more bizarre options, such as Scott Steiner, Rob Van Dam or Bayley, all of them out of circulation at the moment.

However, the latest publication has drawn more attention from fans, when Rollins has released a gif about Marko Stuntthe All Elite Wrestling fighter who will not renew his contract soon, information that Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, advanced last night.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.