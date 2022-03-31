Seth Rollins believes that AEW shows its weakness when referring to WWE

All Elite Wrestling was born as an alternative for those wrestling fans who were looking for something different from what WWE was offering. Since then, both companies have tried not to name the other, at least directly, during their television programming. However, some fighters have done it during their promos, such as CM Punk or MJF in AEW. On the other hand, Seth Rollins surprised WWE fans when he named Jon Moxley during a promo on Friday Night SmackDown in January, in the midst of his rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns heading into their match at WWE Royal Rumble.

The fighter was recently interviewed by Jimmy Traina of the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast”, where he pointed out that no one in backstage mentioned anything to him about bringing up Moxley’s name, and that he did it because it was part of his history. Additionally, Rollins addressed AEW stars who have mentioned WWE on television. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Yeah, to me, it’s one of those things where, if it’s very helpful, that’s fine. To me, the referrals you’re talking about are two different kinds of things, right? I did not use the reference to Mox to speak ill of someone. She wasn’t trying to diminish anyone’s achievements… she wasn’t. He is part of our historyRoman wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t for Mox and me. The flip side of the coin is how it can be used by those guys.. And look, they can do whatever they want. To me, personally, I find it very tacky and cheap. I think it looks and stinks of desperation. Going out there and bad-mouthing these guys I don’t think that’s something that fits into our television programming. They are doing their thing, they are doing very well, we are very happy for them. I am, at least personally. Are they at our level? No. They have a long way to go to reach us. That’s fine and they know it. They do things differently. From my point of view, it would be a small step down for us to use it as an insult. And that’s my point of view. People may not share that opinion.”

After a few weeks desperately searching for a ticket to participate in WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins finally achieved his goal last Monday after a meeting with Vince McMahon in his office. The fighter will face an opponent who will be chosen by the president of WWE, and his identity will not be revealed until the moment of combat. According to rumors, Cody Rhodes would make his long-awaited return to what was once his home on the biggest stage possible and against a top-notch opponent.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.