Seeing Sharmaji Namkeen, Randhir Kapoor caught the insistence of calling late brother Rishi Kapoor, you will be shocked to know the reason

Mumbai. Actor Ranbir Kapoor has made a big disclosure about uncle Randhir Kapoor. The actor has told that his uncle is showing early symptoms of a disease called dementia. Randhir Kapoor is shocked by the demise of his siblings Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, whom he is often shocked to remember.

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed in a latest interview that Randhir recently watched his younger brother Rishi Kapoor’s film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ and said that he should call Rishi so that he can praise him. Let us inform that Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Talking to NDTV, Ranbir said, ‘My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film,’ he said, ‘Tell dad he’s amazing, and where is he? ‘Let’s call him.’

Earlier, in an interview to The Times of India, Randhir Kapoor had said, “Last year has been a very sad time in my life. In the last few months, I have lost both my dear brothers – Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajeev Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two and a half years.’

Randhir further said, ‘We, my three brothers and two sisters, were very close to each other. Chintu, Chimpu and I used to interact with each other every day. Chimp used to stay with me and Chintu used to come to meet me. We didn’t need anyone when the three of us were together. We were a very happy circus in our own right. We were a strong crowd! Everything is over. There isn’t a single day when I don’t think about them. A year has passed… maybe but not a single day goes by that I don’t think about them. Life will never be the same again.