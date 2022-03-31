Scientific revolution against advanced colon cancer: Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa

This type of cancer ranks second among the Puerto Rican population, according to records from the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology

Dr. Marcia Cruz-Correa, Executive Director and Researcher of the Comprehensive Cancer Center. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Cancer colon is cancer that occurs in the large intestine. It is a long process, with cells that are damaged and progress until they develop the ability to grow. The cell is damaged, grows and turns into a polyp to become a cancer, but this takes a decade, so there is a time to establish a diagnosis and stop the disease.

Today, survival can be much longer than before. “There has been a revolution in treatment for cancer of advanced colon”, says today Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, gastroenterologist-oncologist, an outstanding Puerto Rican scientist recognized worldwide for her contributions in the field of gastro-oncology against the condition.

Diagnosis has also evolved. Before the tests were only based on blood tests in feces, but have evolved towards other diagnostic methods. “This is due to the fact that there is a detachment of red cells, it is hidden blood, which cannot be seen”, clarifies the specialist. They also had colonoscopy, with an instrument with a light source, but this has been evolving, since today they are of high resolution.

Today’s stool tests not only evaluate occult blood, but also DNA. Now they can also see small lesions that were previously not possible to see. “A blood sample to detect if a patient suffers from colon cancer may arrive soon,” predicts Dr. Cruz.

“In Puerto Rico there is the capacity to develop the research itself (of this disease),” he assured, while adding that today the role of the microbiome, of the bacteria that are in the intestine, can be evaluated, since some are associated with change in DNA, which causes mutations and can lead to cancer. So they are looking to paralyze this process, she highlights. “There are scientists in different parts of the world who are working to identify cancer colon”.

“Every day there are younger people who are being diagnosed with colon cancer,” says Dr. Cruz.

In Puerto Rico, people do not wait until they are 50 years old to follow up on colon cancer, but early detection is done from the age of 40, he reiterated, due to the incidence of this condition on the island.

In the last ten years, a new technology has been developed that allows lower costs and sequencing of genes at the same time. This used to be expensive, but now it is more feasible.

Today, more than 80 types of genes can be sequenced at a lower cost, which gives you a better view patient care and prevention. Through a genetic test currently, especially when it is known that a person has a genetic predisposition, that is, a prevention or surveillance plan can be made, to diagnose it early or prevent it and that the patient has a good life expectancy, emphasizes the doctor.

Another aspect that doctors point out is that in Puerto Rico the number of new cases continues to increase, contrary to Hispanics in the United States, for that reason from all spaces they confirm that the best option to prevent is colonoscopy.

“Colonoscopy is the most complete and effective diagnostic test, since it allows evaluating the colon and rectum, identifying polyps, and removing them, thus preventing cancer colorectal”, refer the members of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology in each intervention in Medicine and Public Health.

Cruz Correa, trained at the medical schools of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico and John Hopkins, used the laboratories to revolutionize scientific research on hereditary cancers in Puerto Rico, such as colon cancer.

In 2006, she returned to her homeland as one of the first medical and research trained specialists (MD/PHD). From there, she began the first scientific studies of gastrointestinal cancers in Puerto Rico.

“My career was defined when I saw so many young people with colon cancer, in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Another of the things that I dedicated myself to doing are clinical trials to reduce the risk of a person to reduce cancer“, Held.

The molecular biology of colon cancer in Puerto Rico is not the same as other tumors that disrupt other ethnicities. This was the conclusion of one of the first scientific studies where Cruz Correa exposed to the world the need to modify the therapy of Puerto Rican patients.

In Puerto Rico, approximately 1,500 cases of colon cancer are reported annually, of which 600 cases die from this condition. It is the second most common cancer in both women and men in Puerto Rico, according to the Puerto Rico Colorectal Cancer Coalition.