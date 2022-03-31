Salman’s ex-girlfriend Somi Ali will expose Bollywood’s Harvey Weinstein, also spoke about Aishwarya Rai…

Salman Khan Ex Somy Ali Talk about Aishwarya Rai: The relationship between Salman Khan and Somy Ali had made a lot of headlines. Somi is once again in the discussion about her new post. In this threatening post, Salman Khan has been accused that he will be exposed. Although she has not written Salman’s name, but the way she is speaking her mind and tagged this post with Aishwarya Rai, it can be clearly guessed who she is talking about. Somi posted a screen shot of Salman’s film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ on Instagram and wrote- “Bollywood’s Harvey Weinstein, one day yours too will be exposed. The women whom you have abused, one day they will come out and tell their truth. Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did.Also Read – The Kashmir Files UAE Release: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release in Dubai without any cuts, the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits will shake

Let us tell you that Harvey Weinstein is a famous Hollywood producer and filmmaker. Harvey was accused by more than 80 actresses and women of rape, assault and intimidation. Harvey was then sentenced to 23 years in prison by the court. Also Read – ‘Adi Raati Aavan Teri Gali Vich Ni’, Hardy Sandhu finally expressed his love in ‘Kudiyaan Lahore Diya’, watch video

It is worth noting that when Bollywood’s Dabang Khan started his career, he had met Somy Ali during that time and both had dated each other for a few years. Somi Ali was so in love with Salman Khan that she even left her house and came to India from Pakistan to marry Salman Khan. Also Read – KGF Superstar Yash’s father still drives the bus, the actor started his career with TV … such is the story

cheated on me and broke my heart

Talking about the breakup with Salman Khan, he said, ‘I have learned a lot from his parents and family members, I also learned from Salman. After all, in any relationship if you are not happy it is better to be apart. The same was the case with Salman and my relationship, I decided to go back to America and never talked back to stay away from him so that I could separate myself from him. He further said, ‘We have moved on, it has been 20 years since I separated from him and he cheated on me and broke my heart.