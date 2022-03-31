Salman’s EX-GF’s post

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somi Ali has accused her of abusing women in her recent post. Sharing the poster of the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ on his social media, he said that he targeted Salman and also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Somi captioned the poster of Maine Pyar Kiya and wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood. you will be exposed. The women you have exploited. He will definitely come before the world one day and the truth will come in front of everyone. Like the one who came with Aishwarya Rai.”

Let us tell you that Somi did not take anyone’s name in this post. But in view of the sourness of their old relationship, the allegations leveled against Salman, Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai, it is believed that he has targeted Salman in his post.

It is known that Harvey Weinstein is an American film producer who is serving a sentence for sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 23 years in 2020. He is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 women.

It is noteworthy that Somi shared Salman’s poster in his post and said that he used to harass women and Aishwarya’s name is also written in the post. In such a situation, let us tell you that a few years ago, there were also claims in the reports about Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship that the distance between Salman Khan and the actress came due to showing arrogance in the relationship. Salman allegedly used to dominate her and used to torture her. Salman’s anger was also seen when he had an altercation with Vivek Oberoi. It is said that Aishwarya broke her relationship with Salman because of his angry attitude.