Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbor Ketan Kakkad statements against him appear to be supported by documentary evidence, court says in defamation case | Court dismisses Salman Khan’s petition, says Panvel farm house neighbor Ketan has evidence against the actor

Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse Neighbor Ketan Kakkad Statements Against Him Appear To Be Supported By Documentary Evidence, Court Says In Defamation Case

Salman Khan seems to be in trouble after filing a defamation case against his NRI neighbor Ketan Kakkar of his Panvel farm house in Mumbai. The Civil Court of Mumbai has held that the allegations made by Ketan Kakkar against Salman regarding the land were actually true. On the other hand, Salman had claimed that these allegations were leveled against him to defame him. The court has now given its order based on the documentary evidence given by Ketan. In which it was shown that Salman had stopped him from coming to his land.

Ketan has evidence against Salman

Mumbai Sessions Court Judge A.H. “I am of the view that Khan simply failed to explain how it was related to him and Kakkar filed a petition for justification, which is primarily supported by documentary evidence,” Laddad said. With this, the court rejected the injunction application that Salman was seeking against his neighbor Ketan Kakkar. The order further said that there is documentary evidence to substantiate the allegations of Khan preventing Kakkar from coming to his land. The court had passed the order last week, but now the order has been made available.

Salman had called Ketan’s allegations baseless

Salman Khan had demanded that till the hearing of the case and the final verdict, an order should be passed against Kakkar and others that they should not post anything derogatory, or make statements. He had said that the allegations against him were false and malicious. Because all these false allegations have been made to defame him and there is absolutely no truth in them.

Actors used to use Ketan’s land

Ketan Kakkar’s lawyers say that it is near Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, which is being blocked by the actor with an iron gate. When Ketan came back to India after retiring, Salman Khan and his family could not use his land properly. Ketan’s lawyer also said that Salman earlier used to invite Kakkar for talks and in return used his land. He used to jog on Kakkar’s land and catch fish. However, when Kakkar has come to India, everything has changed now.

Ketan had complained in many departments

At the same time, Ketan’s lawyer argued in the court that his client was not even given the right to visit his temple. Even they were not given electricity for lighting. He has approached all the departments like the forest department for his complaint. Complaint and FIR were also lodged and proper investigation was initiated. The lawyer said that the cases are also pending in all the courts related to this matter.