Ryan Gosling surprises talking about his private life, his marriage and his daughters

At the height of the pandemic, especially during the confinement of spring 2020, raising the smallest of the household was a most challenging task for parents. The deprivation of social relationships or simply going out on the street were obstacles that people had to face.

Now, Ryan Gosling has revealed by surprise how it influenced him and his family in an interview with British GQ, because both he and Eve Mendes lead a strictly private life and away from social networks. In the video above we tell you about another of the unusual statements that his wife made about her family a few months ago.

When asked how quickly time passes when you raise your sonsThe 41-year-old actor said that “time, in general, is something I think about a lot right now. My kids are growing up so fast that I need to keep an eye on the clock like never before.”

“I feel like I need more time to process it. But Eva and I have two daughters, so we spend a lot of time trying to keep them entertained“, He has said about the challenge of combining his work life with his private life.

As for the most difficult moments of the pandemic, the Canadian star reported that they experienced their “toughest” audience before. “Our children were at a difficult age not being able to see other children and interact with people, even though Eva and I did the best we could. We act more in quarantine than in our movies. However, before a tougher audience, “said the actor with a laugh, referring to his daughters.

Ryan Gosling’s daughters, his first fans

In addition, the interpreter has said that his daughters sometimes did not know how to differentiate their father’s roles from real life. between laughs, Ryan Gosling He has related a couple of details about his filming. In a fight scene with Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner 2049’, one of her daughters screamed “You’re winning!” when they faced each other. Also when she was preparing for ‘First Man’, her daughters said that his father worked on the Moon.

However, this would not have been possible without the help of his mother, as revealed by the actor. “I had a great teacher. My mom was so good at this she became a teacher.. She was the perfect person to ask for help when we needed it,” Ryan Gosling concluded.