Rupali Ganguly demands a special gift from fans

Rupali Ganguly will not take B'day Gifts from fans: Famous TV actress Rupali Ganguly is dominating these days through 'Anupamaa'. His character in the show and Anuj Kapadia i.e. Gaurav Khanna His pairing with (Gaurav Khanna) is being well-liked. Rupali Ganguly will celebrate her 45th birthday on 5th April. In such a situation, the fans have already started sending him many gifts and congratulations. But during the live session on the previous day, Rupali Ganguly requested the fans not to send them gifts. Because they want a very beautiful thing instead of a gift from the fans. While requesting the fans, Rupali Ganguly said that if possible, then they must fulfill their wish.

Rupali Ganguly thanking the fans for the gifts, she said, "You guys have already started sending me cute little things. You guys do so much for me, but I would do anything for you guys." So can I make a request to all of you. I know you guys have made a lot of preparations for my birthday."

Rupali Ganguly further said to the fans, "If possible, instead of sending me gifts or buying gifts for me, you feed the stray animals around your house. Don't get me wrong, I really like your gifts." I like it a lot. Who doesn't want a gift, but I like animals. And this is also my dream, if possible, instead of sending me a gift, give food to a stray animal near your house. I will think that I have got that blessing "

Rupali Ganguly further said in the live session, “My father has always told me that we have come here to earn money and not work. Being hungry and not being able to speak is very sad. Animals are speechless and they cannot even speak.” If possible, please send me a video of feeding these voiceless people.

