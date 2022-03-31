‘RRR’ crosses 620 crores in 5 days, earns 100 crores in Hindi; 3rd highest grossing film after Baahubali 1 and 2 | ‘RRR’ crosses 620 crores in 5 days, earns 100 crores in Hindi; 3rd highest grossing film after Baahubali 2 and 1

16 hours ago

‘RRR’ continues to break records at the box office. Made in a budget of 550 crores, this film has now done a world wide business of more than Rs 620 crores in just 5 days. The film’s world wide business was more than 58 crores on the 5th day. At the same time, the Hindi version of the film has also earned more than 100 crores in 5 days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​believes that ‘RRR’ will break many records of ‘Baahubali’ in the first week itself in terms of lifetime business.

3rd highest grossing film in India

At the same time, ‘RRR’ has done a gross business of Rs 412 crore in India so far. With this, ‘RRR’ has also come at number three in the list of top-5 highest-grossing films in India so far. In this list, Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’ (1031 crores) is first and ‘Bahubali’ (418 crores) is at number two. On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’ (408 crores) is fourth and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ (387.39 crores) is at number five. It is worth noting that there are four South films in this list and only one Bollywood film is included in this list.

World wide collection crosses 600 crores in 5 days

Manobala Vijaybalan shared the post on social media and told that Ram Charan Teja, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ has made a world wide gross box office collection of Rs 58.46 crores on the fifth day (Tuesday). Earlier, the film did a world wide business of Rs 72.80 crores on the fourth day (Monday), 118.63 crores on the third day (Sunday), 114.38 crores on the second day (Saturday) and 257.15 crores on the first day (Friday) i.e. opening day.

Accordingly, director SS Rajamouli’s film has so far made a total world wide gross box office collection of Rs 621.42 crore in 5 days. Let us tell you that ‘RRR’ has also become the first Indian film to earn worldwide in just three days.

Hindi version also crossed 100 crore mark

Taran Adarsh ​​shared the post and said that the Hindi version of ‘RRR’ has collected Rs 15.02 crore on the 5th day in India. Earlier, the film did business of 17 crores on the fourth day, 31 crores on the third day, 24 crores on the second day and more than 19 crores on the first day. Accordingly, the Hindi version of the film has made a box office collection of more than Rs 107 crore in India in 5 days so far.

Next target of ‘RRR’ in Hindi is 200 crores

Taran Adarsh ​​further told in the post that the Hindi version of the film will also break the record of director SH Rajamouli’s first blockbuster film ‘Bahubali’ in the first week itself. He has also expressed hope that the Hindi version of the film will cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the next few days.

Rajamouli’s third film to cross the 100 crore mark

In another post, Taran Adarsh ​​has told about the benchmarks set by ‘RRR’ in the Hindi version. He told that ‘RRR’ has become Rajamouli’s third film to cross the 100 crore mark in Hindi. Earlier his ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bahubali-2’ did this. At the same time, this is the first century in Hindi for any film of Ram Charan and NTR.

‘RRR’ was released in theaters on March 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

‘RRR’ will break the records of ‘Bahubali’ in terms of life time business

Not only this, Taran has also said that ‘RRR’ will also break all the records of ‘Bahubali’ released in 2015 in the first week itself in terms of life time business. Apart from this, ‘RRR’ has also become the 6th film after the Corona period to cross the 100 crore mark. Before ‘RRR’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ’83’, Pushpa, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ did this feat.