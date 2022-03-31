RRR box office collection set new record SS Rajamouli film crossed Baahubali the beginning lifetime earnings

New Delhi, JNNl RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli’s much-loved film RRR continues to earn a bang at the box office.

RRR has crossed the lifetime collection of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has achieved a huge achievement. It has crossed the lifetime collection of 2015 film ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’. Have earned. RRR may soon earn Rs 700 crore.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told about this

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told about this. He has written on a tweet, ‘RRR Movie World Wide Box Office is moving towards earning Rs 700 crores. The film has earned Rs 672.16 crores in the first 6 days, while on Wednesday. It has done a business of more than 50 crores. The Hindi version of the film is also being well received. That Hindi film can do business of around 200 crores.

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles

RRR is a period drama. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film has been made with a budget of Rs 300 crore. Everyone is very excited about it

Edited By: Rupesh Kumar

