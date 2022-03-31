RRR box office collection set new record SS Rajamouli film crossed Baahubali the beginning lifetime earnings

New Delhi, JNNl RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli’s much-loved film RRR continues to earn a bang at the box office.

RRR has crossed the lifetime collection of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has achieved a huge achievement. It has crossed the lifetime collection of 2015 film ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’. Have earned. RRR may soon earn Rs 700 crore.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office Marching towards ₹700 cr gross mark. Day 1 – ₹ 257.15 cr Day 2 – ₹ 114.38 cr Day 3 – ₹ 118.63 cr Day 4 – ₹ 72.80 cr Day 5 – ₹ 58.46 cr Day 6 – ₹ 50.74 cr Total – ₹ 672.16 cr#RamCharan #JrNTR #SSRajamouli — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV)

March 31, 2022

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told about this

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told about this. He has written on a tweet, ‘RRR Movie World Wide Box Office is moving towards earning Rs 700 crores. The film has earned Rs 672.16 crores in the first 6 days, while on Wednesday. It has done a business of more than 50 crores. The Hindi version of the film is also being well received. That Hindi film can do business of around 200 crores.

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits… Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*… HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]… Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

March 31, 2022

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles

RRR is a period drama. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film has been made with a budget of Rs 300 crore. Everyone is very excited about it

Edited By: Rupesh Kumar