RRR Box Office Collection: Rajamouli’s RRR is Continues To Roar Ram Charan Jr NTR Starrer earn more than 120 crores in 6 days

New Delhi, Jnn. RRR Box Office Collection Day 6: SS Rajamouli’s film has created havoc at the box office. The pace of ‘RRR’, which is earning a lot since its opening day, remains the same. The film has made a tremendous collection on the sixth day as well. The film has crossed the 120 crore mark only in the Hindi belt.

‘RRR’, which crossed the 100 crore mark on Tuesday, is maintaining its momentum at the box office. According to Early Trends, the film has done a business of between 13 to 15 crores on the sixth day. Also, only the Hindi version has so far collected a total of 120-122 crores.

Talking about Day Wise Collection, RRR earned 20.07 crores on the first day, after which 24 crores on Saturday, on Sunday the film broke all the records and recorded a collection of 31.50 crores. So on Monday its earnings came down a bit and the film did a business of 17 crores. On Tuesday, this figure stood at 15.02 crores.

Let us tell you that this is the third film of SS Rajamouli to cross the 100 crore mark in the Hindi belt (South Key), while it is the first film of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Sooryavanshi, 83 is the 6th film after The Film, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files to cross the RRR 100.

Looking at these trends, it would not be wrong to say that even RRR can leave behind Bahubali’s collection in just 1 week. Reviews of this most awaited film of Rajamouli are quite positive. The film has received good response from both fans and critics. Looking at the figures at the box office, it seems that SS Rajamouli is once again setting a new benchmark for himself.

