Rrr Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘RRR’ missed this record in the first week, preparing for Jr NTR’s debut in Hindi

The film ‘RRR’ is now looking difficult to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in the first week, although the collection of the film is still stable at the box office and the repeat audience is also increasing among the people coming to see the film. . The film ‘RRR’ earned a net worth of Rs 404.70 crore in the first five days of its release and on the sixth day also it went well. The film disappointed the distributors hoping to break the box office collection of the film ‘Bahubali 2’ and now the hopes of the film ‘RRR’ to make a domestic collection of Rs 500 crore in the first week looks bleak. For this, the film will have to earn around Rs 67 crore on Thursday, which is very difficult now.

Tuesday’s Final Figures



According to the final figures, the film ‘RRR’ earned a total of 38.9 crores at the domestic box office on Tuesday. The Telugu version of the film surpassed the collections of the Hindi version, earning Rs 20.78 crore on its fifth day of release. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 15.02 crore on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 2.8 crore in Tamil, Rs 20 lakh in Malayalam and Rs 10 lakh in Kannada. The film ‘Baahubali 2’ earned Rs 59 crore on the first Tuesday after its release.

Earned 33 crores on Wednesday



The final figures of the sixth day’s collection of the film ‘RRR’ are still late in coming, but in the first five days of the film’s release, it has increased by about Rs 33 crore in the collection of Rs 404.70 crore. The film’s sixth day ie Thursday’s earnings are estimated to be around Rs 9.50 crore in Telugu and Rs 13.80 crore in Hindi.



On Thursday, the film’s domestic collection crossed the Rs 435 crore mark and now its hopes of breaking the record of ‘Baahubali 2’ in the first week are starting to fade.

‘Bahubali 2’ earned 539 crores



Director SS Rajamouli’s previous film ‘Baahubali 2’ had a domestic box office collection of Rs 539 crore in the first week of its release. With the film ‘RRR’ touching the 100 crore mark in Hindi, Rajamouli definitely made him the first director whose Telugu films have hit a hat-trick by releasing in Hindi. Before Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’, both ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bahubali 2’ touched this figure at the Hindi box office.