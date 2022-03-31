Ronda Rousey talks about when she decided to return to WWE

Ronda Rousey He decided leave WWE in 2019 after losing the RAW Championship for several issues, one of them was because I wanted to be a mother and another was for being upset with the fans. However, something made her change her mind.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Ronda returned to action being part of the fight of 30 women, she was also the winner. She subsequently decided to confront charlotte for the SmackDown Championship, a duel that we will see this weekend at WrestleMania 38.

However, for a long time it was thought that he would not return to WWE, but he finally made the decision to do so.

“As soon as I found out my due date, I said to myself, ‘I bet I can come back and win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania in that period’. I set that goal for myself and at first it seemed crazy to me, especially right after giving birth because I just got hit by a truck with razor blades directly in the crotch… I tried very hard. I started my diet two weeks later. At six weeks, they told me: ‘don’t do anything else, you could hurt yourself’. I waited until six weeks to start exercising.

However, things went quite well and she was able to recover and be ready for Royal Rumble and now she is also ready to be WWE champion again.