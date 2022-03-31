Revocation of mandate: Prevent low participation in the consultation

Due to the fact that the mandate revocation consultation is an instrument of democratic participation that will be applied for the first time in the country on April 10, experts consider that there will be low citizen participation.

Of a total of 92.8 million voters that make up the Nominal List, They estimate that a lower percentage of citizens will go to the polls with respect to the presidential and intermediate elections.

Iván Arrazola Cortés, director of International Relations at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG), commented that according to the surveys and studies that are being carried out on this subject, it is estimated that Around 27% of voters could participate, far from the 40% required for it to be binding.

“It seems to me that it is an opportunity for citizens to really manifest themselves, and in this way we can strengthen our democracy.”

The foregoing was highlighted in the forum on the revocation of the mandate organized by the Local Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Azul Aguiar Aguilar, from the Political Observatory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), commented that if there were a crisis of governability in the country, it would be the main engine for a different result of citizen participation to be presented.

In addition, the revocation of mandate is a new figure. “I think that for these two reasons there could be very pessimistic forecasts regarding participation. And those are the conditions that would have to change for participation to increase.”

Luis Antonio González Tule, academic from ITESO, commented that the participation of 27% could be very optimistic.

What’s more, it is striking that the opposition is not actively participating. “On the contrary, they have discouraged participation; this will affect too. And if we add the calendar (holidays) to that, it will reduce participation even more, along with the budget (due to the reduction in boxes)”.

For his part, Carlos Anguiano Zamudio, an academic from the UdeG, recalled that there is an important fact about Morena’s militants, which, from 551 thousand 507 that were registered prior to the last two electoral processes, went to 466 thousand 931. “There is a decrease in warm voters, in clinging, in party members. In any country, at any time, power wears down.”