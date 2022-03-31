Relive Marcelo Flores’ double with Mexico

Marcelo Flores still looking for a call to Qatar World Cup 2022. The Arsenal Under-18 striker scored a brace with the Mexican team Sub-20, which was measured against his similar Uruguayin an international friendly of the category.

Relive the goals of Marcelo Flores with the Mexican National Team

The first goal came at minute 20 of the first half. The attacker took the ball close to the right wing, cut towards the center, to enter the edge of the area and shot to the second post, to score 1-0 against the charrúas.

For the 2-1 in favor of ours, Marcelo Flores He took a reasonable center from the right wing, controlled the ball and shot the rival goalkeeper.

Another goal for Marcelo Flores vs Uruguay sub20

Play by Karel Campos who recovers a lost ball and assists Marcelo who defines very well

In the end the match ended in favor of Mexico by a 3-2 scoreboard over Uruguay. Even, flowers He participated in the third goal, he opened the field so that a center, which the Uruguayan goalkeeper bounced, so that Stephen Lozano take advantage and add to your account.

