Razzies 2022: complete list of “winners” of the awards for the worst of cinema | Film and TV
This year it was notable that Bruce Willis had an entire category dedicated just to him: Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance in a 2021 Movie.
worst movie
- Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) (Winner)
- infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman in the Window
worst actor
- Scott Eastwood/“Dangerous”
- Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / “Diana the Musical”
- LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – (Winner)
- Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”
- Mark Wahlberg/“Infinite”
worst actress
- Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”
- Jeanna de Waal / “Diana the Musical” (Winner)
- Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”
- Taryn Manning/“Karen”
- Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”
Worst Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams/“Dear Evan Hansen”
- Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”
- Erin Davie (as Camilla) / “Diana the Musical”
- Judy Kaye (as Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical” (Winner)
- Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”
Worst Supporting Actor
- Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”
- Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”
- Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”
- Gareth Keegan / “Diana the Musical”
- Jared Leto / “House of Gucci” (Winner)
Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie
- Bruce Willis/“American Siege”
- Bruce Willis/“Apex”
- Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin” – Winner
- Bruce Willis/“Deadlock”
- Bruce Willis / “Fortress”
- Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”
- Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”
- Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”
worst couple on screen
- Any Klutzy cast member and any poorly written (or choreographed) musical numbers / “Diana the Musical”
- LeBron James and any Warner Cartoon Character / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – Winner
- Jared Leto and his 17-pound latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent / “House of Gucci”
- Ben Platt and any other character acting like Platt singing 24/7 is normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”
- Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” – Winner
“Tom & Jerry the Movie”
“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
“The Woman in the Window” (Rear Window Rip-Off)
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical” – WINNER
Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”
“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”
Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”
Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”
Worst Screenplay
“Diana the Musical” – Winner
“Karen”
“The Misfits”
“Twist”
“The Woman in the Window”