Razzies 2022: complete list of “winners” of the awards for the worst of cinema | Film and TV

One day before the Oscar Golden Raspberry awards were presented o Razzies dedicated to rewarding the worst films of the year. Diana the Musical took the award for Worst Picture while LeBron James and Jared Leto took the awards for Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor respectively.

This year it was notable that Bruce Willis had an entire category dedicated just to him: Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance in a 2021 Movie.

Razzies 2022: complete list of winners

worst movie

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) (Winner)

infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

worst actor

Scott Eastwood/“Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – (Winner)

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg/“Infinite”

worst actress

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal / “Diana the Musical” (Winner)

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning/“Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams/“Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie (as Camilla) / “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye (as Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical” (Winner)

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan / “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci” (Winner)

Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie

Bruce Willis/“American Siege”

Bruce Willis/“Apex”

Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin” – Winner

Bruce Willis/“Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

worst couple on screen

Any Klutzy cast member and any poorly written (or choreographed) musical numbers / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James and any Warner Cartoon Character / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – Winner

Jared Leto and his 17-pound latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt and any other character acting like Platt singing 24/7 is normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” – Winner

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

“The Woman in the Window” (Rear Window Rip-Off)

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical” – WINNER

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

Worst Screenplay